Lando Norris experienced “small glitch” which affected his Hungarian GP F1 start

McLaren have revealed a “small glitch” during the acceleration phase impacted Lando Norris’ F1 start at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris lost the lead of the race at the Hungaroring having started from pole position.

The British driver lost out to teammate Oscar Piastri before Max Verstappen swooped around the outside, albeit off the track.

Norris’ sluggish start ultimately was the reason he lost out on the win in Hungary to Piastri.

Explained in a review on their official website, McLaren explained that the glitch on Norris’ car occurred in second gear during the start phase.

They wrote: “It wasn’t the smoothest of starts to the race for Lando, though, as he experienced a small glitch finding second gear during his acceleration from pole.

“This allowed Verstappen to slipstream alongside to his left, on the outside of the first corner.”

McLaren still claimed a 1-2 finish - their first since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

It means they sit just 51 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship ahead of Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

McLaren haven’t won the teams’ title since 1999, but with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez struggling for form, it could be possible for the Woking outfit this year.

Looking ahead to this weekend in Belgium, Piastri feels that McLaren can compete at the front at any type of track now.

“I think yes. I think we've proven this year that we can be quick in any circuit, any condition,” he said in Sunday’s FIA press conference.

“We're always there at the front. And I mean, Spa's not been the happiest of hunting grounds for us recently, but I'm confident we'll be strong.

“You know, we've got a car that's become a real all-rounder, so I'm super confident, and I think the rest of the team should be as well.”