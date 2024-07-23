Mattia Binotto returns to F1 with Audi as Andreas Seidl departs

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will return to F1 with Audi.

Mattia Binotto (ITA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Preparation Day.-
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to F1 to head up Audi's operation. 

Audi confirmed the signing of Binotto on Tuesday as part of a major management reshuffle, with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl and former chairman of the board of directors Oliver Hoffmann both leaving the organisation. 

54-year-old Binotto, who has not worked in F1 since departing Ferrari at the end of 2022, will officially assume the role of Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Audi on August 1. He will be responsible for heading up the project ahead of the German manufacturer's F1 entry in 2026. 

Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said: "I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project.

"With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.

"Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes.

"For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly."

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, current Aston Martin boss Mike Krack could also join the Audi project. 

Audi will take over the Sauber-run outfit in 2026. The Swiss-based team are enduring a difficult 2024 campaign and are the only side yet to score a point this season. 

