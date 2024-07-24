No awkwardness at McLaren as Oscar Piastri celebrates with Lando Norris McDonalds trip

There’s no awkwardness at McLaren as Oscar Piastri celebrated his maiden F1 victory in unusual fashion - a trip to McDonalds.

Piastri claimed his first F1 victory at Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris just behind.

The Australian’s first top step was in somewhat controversial circumstances as Norris was forced to move over for Piastri having been given the lead through the second round of pit stops.

Piastri had led up until Lap 48 but McLaren decided to pit Norris first as they covered off Lewis Hamilton.

With Norris having the undercut, this inverted the positions.

McLaren then were forced to beg Norris to surrender the position, which he eventually did.

The pair’s relationship seems to be unaffected though with Norris celebrating the 1-2 finish with a trip to McDonalds.

Celebrations were low key for Piastri, due to a delay to his travel plans.

Speaking about his post-race celebrations, Piastri said to Fox Sports: “We had a flight back from Budapest that was significantly delayed.

“We were flying with a few of the drivers. Lando was there, Alex Albon and a couple of others. In our wait for the delay we got a cheeky Macca’s. I had a Big Mac.

“There was nothing crazy, just a couple of F1 drivers getting some burgers and nuggets, really. We were playing Monopoly on the way back on the plane. We’re all good apart from Alex Albon teaching us a thing or two about Monopoly.

“I got home at 5:00am and that was the celebrations. It wasn’t the most glamorous of afterparties. let’s say.”

Piastri was keen to point out the progress he’s made as a driver in the past 12 months, particularly with tyre degradation.

During the first half of the race, Piastri controlled the race from the front having took the lead from second on the grid.

Reflecting on his performance, he added: “To be honest, I was happy of course with the win and the result, but I was also very proud of how I’d put myself in that position in the first place. I got a good start, had a really strong first half of the race.

“When I when I look back to Hungary last year, I had in all honesty a pretty terrible race with how I managed it, so I was proud of how the fortunes had changed so much in 12 months. I was just immensely happy to have crossed the line first.”