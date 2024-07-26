Mercedes one of selected teams running FIA cameras amid flexi-wing checks

Mercedes have confirmed they are running cameras on their car amid FIA checks into flexi-wings.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes are among one of the selected teams running a camera on their cars amid the FIA’s video analysis of flexible front wings at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

F1’s governing body the FIA are conducting checks to better understand how teams are flexing their front wings. Special 4k video cameras have been fitted on the noses of select team’s cars to monitor the flexing at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Mercedes have confrimed they are among the selected teams running the cameras this weekend.

Asked if the cameras are on the W15 in Belgium, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin replied: “They are.

"We haven’t got a concern on the flexibility because, like any bit of the car that’s subject to a deflection test, it’s designed to pass the test.

“That activity is one of data collection. I think they’re trying to understand what the entire grid is doing in terms of the stiffness and the flexibility on track.

“We’ll help them with that, we’ll collect the data, we’ll see what’s next. But we’re not concerned about the regulation.”

A series of colourful dots have been placed on the inside of the endplate of the front wing to help with the checks.

Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Haas are also understood to be running the cameras on their cars. 

The checks are not aimed at clamping down on what teams are currently doing. Instead, it is with a view to determine whether any changes need to be made for 2025 and beyond.

"The FIA has decided starting from Belgium onward for an indefinite period of time to measure the overall front wing deformation on track," an FIA spokeperson told Motorsport. "The FOM forward facing cameras are unfortunately not capable of capturing the complete front wing as a large outboard part is not covered by the angle.

"The intent will therefore be to measure across several events all front wings with a camera provided by the FIA which will be installed on the nose (in place of current camera housings) offering a sideways view. The collected data will be used to enhance overall understanding of bodywork flexibility when defining future regulations.

"It is also reiterated that all front wings checked so far this season have passed the existing deflection tests and are deemed legal. This new technical directive is the result of a long-standing desire to better capture front wing behavior under aerodynamic load.”

