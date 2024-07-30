Lando Norris needs “reset” after “stupid mistakes” and “bad starts” in recent F1 races

"I’ve given away a lot of points over the last three or four races because of stupid stuff, mistakes and bad starts."

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris has called the need for a “reset” during F1’s summer break following a tricky Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris ran wide on his own accord on the first lap of Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

His latest mistake saw him lose a number of positions on Lap 1, putting him on the back foot.

Norris was ultimately beaten by main F1 title rival Max Verstappen, who started down in 11th on the grid following an engine penalty.

Reflecting on his race, Norris said at Spa, where Crash.net were present in the paddock: “It was just impossible to overtake. “I think there were very few overtakes on track, most of it was just in the pit stops.

“There were some overtakes, but only when you have a 10-lap tyre advantage. Otherwise, a bit of a tough race for overtaking. I felt like we were quick, the car was quick.”

Belgium wasn’t the first time Norris has lost out on the opening lap this season.

He effectively lost the win to Oscar Piastri in Hungary due to his slow start.

Similarly in Barcelona, he lost two places on the opening lap.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Norris concedes he just needs to “reset” for the second half of the year.

“I just need to reset, I’ve given away a lot of points over the last three or four races because of stupid stuff, mistakes and bad starts,” he added.

“Turn 1, trying to stay out of trouble, trying to make sure there’s and not get hit and then I took myself off the track. Just some stupid things.

“I misjudged it, I didn’t want to get taken out in Turn 1 so I left the gap and misjudged the exit.

“The pace is good, the team is doing an amazing job. I’m happy, in a way I feel like I don’t want to take a break, we’re in good form. Even [on Sunday], the pace was strong.

“The last two or three races, I’ve just not clicked as I’ve needed to. I’ve given up a lot of points. ”

