Red Bull’s decision to keep Sergio Perez analysed: “The least disruptive thing to do”

"It has been Horner's decision ultimately and he has decided that the least disruptive thing to do is sticking with Perez..."

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Red Bull's decision to retain Sergio Perez beyond F1’s summer break has been described as “the least disruptive thing to do”.

On Monday evening, Red Bull confirmed to Crash.net that Perez will remain a Red Bull driver beyond the shutdown, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner met with Helmut Marko to discuss Perez’s future amid his woeful run of form.

Perez has scored just 28 points across the last eight races, putting Red Bull’s position at the top of the constructors’ championship under threat.

However, Red Bull have given Perez another vote of confidence as he looks to turn his campaign around.

Giving his analysis on the situation, Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater explained the rationale of keeping Perez.

"There has been a lot of speculation that Red Bull were to replace Sergio Perez with either the young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson or possibly Daniel Ricciardo who currently drives for the RB team,” Slater said.

"There has been a meeting today at Red Bull headquarters between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko who is the specialist adviser with the team. It was to discuss Sergio Perez's future. Marko had his say on this and given how cutting Marko was about Perez's performance in Belgium, it was felt he would be potentially lobbying for his replacement.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…

"But that has not happened. Horner has ultimately taken the decision that Perez will continue as Max Verstappen's partner beyond the summer break.

“It was a decision because, even though Verstappen is in a comfortable position in the driver standings, McLaren are really closing in on Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship and at the end of the day, that is the one that pays the money and gets the bonuses.

"It is Perez's uneven points contribution compared to Verstappen's that has weakened their position there. It has been Horner's decision ultimately and he has decided that the least disruptive thing to do is sticking with Perez and he expects an improvement after the summer break."

McLaren sit just 42 points ahead of Red Bull in the F1 constructors’ championship when F1 resumes at the end of August for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
21m ago
Mia Rusthen update provided by family
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
49m ago
Johnny Herbert labels Sergio Perez “damaged goods” | “A broken man mentally”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris needs “reset” after “stupid mistakes” and “bad starts” in recent F1 races
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
New Honda deal "another boost" for Joan Mir
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez "starting to feel what it means to ride for Ducati"
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull’s decision to keep Sergio Perez analysed: “The least disruptive thing to do”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini: 2023 "the worst season on my career"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
5h ago
What next for Audi and Alpine after Carlos Sainz commits to Williams?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone"
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia