Red Bull’s decision to keep Sergio Perez analysed: “The least disruptive thing to do”

Red Bull's decision to retain Sergio Perez beyond F1’s summer break has been described as “the least disruptive thing to do”.

On Monday evening, Red Bull confirmed to Crash.net that Perez will remain a Red Bull driver beyond the shutdown, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner met with Helmut Marko to discuss Perez’s future amid his woeful run of form.

Perez has scored just 28 points across the last eight races, putting Red Bull’s position at the top of the constructors’ championship under threat.

However, Red Bull have given Perez another vote of confidence as he looks to turn his campaign around.

Giving his analysis on the situation, Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater explained the rationale of keeping Perez.

"There has been a lot of speculation that Red Bull were to replace Sergio Perez with either the young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson or possibly Daniel Ricciardo who currently drives for the RB team,” Slater said.

"There has been a meeting today at Red Bull headquarters between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko who is the specialist adviser with the team. It was to discuss Sergio Perez's future. Marko had his say on this and given how cutting Marko was about Perez's performance in Belgium, it was felt he would be potentially lobbying for his replacement.

"But that has not happened. Horner has ultimately taken the decision that Perez will continue as Max Verstappen's partner beyond the summer break.

“It was a decision because, even though Verstappen is in a comfortable position in the driver standings, McLaren are really closing in on Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship and at the end of the day, that is the one that pays the money and gets the bonuses.

"It is Perez's uneven points contribution compared to Verstappen's that has weakened their position there. It has been Horner's decision ultimately and he has decided that the least disruptive thing to do is sticking with Perez and he expects an improvement after the summer break."

McLaren sit just 42 points ahead of Red Bull in the F1 constructors’ championship when F1 resumes at the end of August for the Dutch Grand Prix.