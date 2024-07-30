What next for Audi and Alpine after Carlos Sainz commits to Williams?

Just one day into the F1 summer break and there’s already been movement in the driver market.

On Monday, Sainz committed to Williams by signing a multi-year deal.

Sainz was the best driver available to a host of teams for next year with three of those vying for his signature.

The Spaniard ultimately decided on James Vowles’ exciting project at Williams, committing to at least two years at Grove.

It gives Williams an outstanding pairing with Sainz alongside Alex Albon.

That leaves the Sauber-Audi project and Alpine still looking for a second driver.

Sauber/Audi

Audi are in an interesting predicament given they’ve missed out on a number of their top targets.

Sainz was reportedly top of their wishlist, while Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were also under consideration.

All three drivers have opted against a move to Hinwil, remaining - or joining - other midfield outfits.

It’s not a good look on Sauber nor Audi that several drivers have opted against joining the team, but where does that leave them?

Nico Hulkenberg signed for the team earlier this year so that's one of the seats sorted.

Hulkenberg’s outstanding performances for Haas, combined with the fact he’s German, made him an obvious choice.

In terms of the second seat, their options are now very limited.

(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber with Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1…

Current driver Valtteri Bottas is clearly the fastest option on the market should they want to retain him.

Some might argue it would be an uninspiring choice for the Audi project - but given the main alternatives are his underperforming teammate Zhou Guanyu and axed Haas driver Kevin Magnussen - Bottas is surely the favourite to stay in the seat.

Audi might be keen to see what happens with Daniel Ricciardo - and whether he stays or not at RB.

That could make Liam Lawson a possibility if Ricciardo stays.

According to F1 writer Lawrence Barretto, Audi are admirers of Sergio Perez, but his future with Red Bull has been guaranteed by Christian Horner following a crunch meeting on Monday.

Alpine

Another team with very few options are Alpine.

Alpine were pushing to sign Sainz, with Flavio Briatore instrumental in the negotiations.

A switch to Mercedes engines (most likely) from 2026 wasn’t enough to tempt Sainz to Enstone.

Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…

Alpine appear to have two clear choices.

If they want an experienced, proven driver, then Bottas is the likeliest choice.

However, Jack Doohan could get the call-up, with the Australian testing regularly for the French outfit.

Barretto noted: "Valtteri Bottas is understood to be in the running if they want experience, while Jack Doohan is favourite if they want to go for youth and promote their Driver Academy."