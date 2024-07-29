Red Bull confirm Sergio Perez remains until end of 2024 after crunch F1 meeting

Sergio Perez's F1 future is no longer in doubt following confirmation from Red Bull after a crunch meeting between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Sergio Perez will remain a Red Bull driver until the end of the 2024 F1 season, putting an end to weeks of speculation about his future.

A crunch meeting took place involving Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

With Red Bull’s position at the top of the F1 constructors’ championship under threat, they were carefully considering their options.

Crash.net understands Perez’s future is secure until the end of the season.

Replacing Perez with either Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson was being discussed, but he will now see out the end of the season.

Perez has scored just 28 points in the last eight races, putting Red Bull under severe jeopardy in the constructors’ battle.

McLaren are just 42 points behind going into F1’s summer break as they look to end their long wait for a constructors’ title - stretching back to 1998.

It’s welcome news for Perez - and more reassurance - after signing a new Red Bull deal earlier this year.

While Perez has struggled for form in recent rounds, there has been some positive signs.

Perez’s race pace following his crash at the Hungaroring was impressive, while he qualified second on the grid at Spa-Francorchamps.

However, on the whole since China, he’s struggled to put weekends together.

With the growing threat of McLaren - and Mercedes’ recent revival - Red Bull will need Perez performing at his best if they are to cling onto the teams’ title.

Similarly in the drivers’ championship, Max Verstappen will likely need Perez’s support with Lando Norris just over 70 points off.

