Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?

Is Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli a key F1 battle between future champions?

British teenager Bearman has already penned a deal with Haas to be promoted from Formula 2 in 2025.

He is likely to be joined on the F1 grid by Antonelli, who is the outstanding candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

“We’ve always been following each other and stepping up around the same time,” Bearman told Sky Sports.

“I’ve known Kimi for a long time, we raced each other a little bit in F4, a lot on the simulator. Now we are team-mates in F2.

“I hope for him that he will be in F1 as well because he deserves it.

“One day I hope to fight for a world championship with him, because I think that’s the trajectory that we’re both aiming for.”

Bearman and Antonelli are both representing Prema Racing in F2 this year.

Bearman won the sprint in Austria, while Antonelli has won the sprint at Silverstone and the feature race in Hungary.

Antonelli is seventh in the championship, Bearman 15th.

More significantly, Bearman made a hugely impressive F1 debut earlier this season.

He deputised for the unwell Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari in Jeddah, finishing ahead of fellow Brits Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Bearman could even become a future Ferrari teammate of Hamilton’s.

“I think Ferrari is one of the most iconic brands in the world, of course within racing and F1,” Bearman said.

“If you draw a car, it’s red. It’s a brand that’s synonymous with racing, with victory, with success and with fantastic drivers as well.

“To have made my debut with Ferrari, that hasn’t happened for a very long time. The fact that I became the youngest Ferrari driver was something very special for me.

“Of course, I want to win world championships. To do that with Ferrari is my dream. They’ve been supporting me since 2021. They’ve seen something from me early on.

“They decided to trust in me, and even just to put me behind the wheel in Jeddah was a big risk from Ferrari’s side.

“That shows that they believe in me, that they trust in my capability, and of course one day I would love to win a championship, especially with Ferrari.”