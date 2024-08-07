Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz has a release clause in Williams contract

“And, apparently, there is a clause in his contract..."

Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has claimed there’s a secret release clause in Carlos Sainz’s Williams F1 contract.

Last week, Williams announced Sainz will join the team for at least two years from Ferrari.

The move brought an end to months of speculation about Sainz’s future - and the wider impact on the driver market.

Sainz was reluctant to commit to any other midfield team while he waited to see what would happen at Red Bull and Mercedes.

Eventually, Williams completed the major coup of attracting the grand prix winner. 

Assessing Sainz’s move to Williams, he told Speedweek: “It is understandable that Carlos decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be? 

“Audi will certainly not be one of them next year if you look at their successes. And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.

“It is, of course, tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team. But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.”

Marko claims there’s a release clause in Sainz’s Williams contract that would allow him to leave if a “better-placed team” offered.

He added: “And, apparently, there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better-placed team.”

Marko’s suggestion is in contradiction to Williams boss James Vowles.

Vowles made clear that only a limited number of people know what is in Sainz’s contract - and any rumours, such as an exit clause, is just speculation.

“There are precisely 10 people in the world that know what the interior in the contract holds,” Vowles told media including Crash.net during a virtual press call last week.

“The Carlos camp knows, and I know what’s inside it. Anything you have read on the internet is speculation and that is it.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
30m ago
Explained: How Johann Zarco conquered ‘hardest race in the world’ at Suzuka
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
59m ago
Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz has a release clause in Williams contract
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alex Lowes: “I’m riding as good as I’ve ever ridden”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller: KTM MotoGP bike "more temperature sensitive than in the past"
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 MotoGP British GP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
One attractive option for Adrian Newey has been emphatically ruled out
Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown
Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati GP23 vow hints at boost for Marc Marquez in MotoGP title race
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
6h ago
Michael Dunlop makes Ducati 916 switch for Manx GP
IOMTT, Isle of MAn TT, 2023, Supertwin, race1. Dunlop, Browne, Coward
IOMTT, Isle of MAn TT, 2023, Supertwin, race1. Dunlop, Browne, Coward
F1
News
6h ago
How Mercedes overturned their worst start to an F1 season in over a decade
George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix
George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Why Fabio Di Giannantonio’s new MotoGP deal should serve as a cautionary tale
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio