Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz has a release clause in Williams contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has claimed there’s a secret release clause in Carlos Sainz’s Williams F1 contract.

Last week, Williams announced Sainz will join the team for at least two years from Ferrari.

The move brought an end to months of speculation about Sainz’s future - and the wider impact on the driver market.

Sainz was reluctant to commit to any other midfield team while he waited to see what would happen at Red Bull and Mercedes.

Eventually, Williams completed the major coup of attracting the grand prix winner.

Assessing Sainz’s move to Williams, he told Speedweek: “It is understandable that Carlos decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be?

“Audi will certainly not be one of them next year if you look at their successes. And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.

“It is, of course, tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team. But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.”

Marko claims there’s a release clause in Sainz’s Williams contract that would allow him to leave if a “better-placed team” offered.

He added: “And, apparently, there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better-placed team.”

Marko’s suggestion is in contradiction to Williams boss James Vowles.

Vowles made clear that only a limited number of people know what is in Sainz’s contract - and any rumours, such as an exit clause, is just speculation.

“There are precisely 10 people in the world that know what the interior in the contract holds,” Vowles told media including Crash.net during a virtual press call last week.

“The Carlos camp knows, and I know what’s inside it. Anything you have read on the internet is speculation and that is it.”