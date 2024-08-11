Sergio Perez hit with “future contract” warning despite Red Bull faith

Sergio Perez must “take advantage” of Red Bull’s renewed faith or risk his F1 future, Eddie Jordan claims.

Perez finished a lowly eighth in the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break, at a time when his future at Red Bull was debated.

But Christian Horner, the team principal, swiftly moved to clarify that Perez would not be removed from his car midseason.

“The performance at Spa was poor,” Jordan told his Formula For Success YouTube channel. “To start on the front row and end up where he ended up?

“Either his car was set up for the wet, or the dry on the Saturday. It certainly wasn’t quick enough for him or the team on Sunday.

“In my opinion, this was a lacklustre performance.

“This was justified by Helmut Marko who said various things which gave the impression of things that could happen within that team in the second half of the season.

“What’s important to Red Bull, more than anything, is to win the constructors’.

“With McLaren and Mercedes chopping away at their lead, they need to be really careful.

“Well done Checo for getting it over the line. But I would urge you: if you don’t take advantage of this support that they’ve given you, I fear for your future contract.

“In the meantime, we’re all behind you.”

Perez entered 2024 under intense scrutiny, with Daniel Ricciardo among the drivers breathing down his neck.

But he performed admirably at the start of the season, reaching multiple podiums while teammate Max Verstappen won races.

Red Bull rewarded Perez with a new contract - but his form then nosedived.

However, with RB driver Ricciardo also out of form, Red Bull have opted against making an in-season driver swap.

Liam Lawson, the Red Bull junior, was also available but has been ignored.

Perez will still be behind the wheel of the Red Bull when the F1 season resumes.