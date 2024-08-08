Appeal against Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour dismissed

Red Bull GmbH say "all stages of the appeal process have now been concluded"

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

The appeal lodged by the female employee which accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has “not been upheld”.

After Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the female employee launched an appeal in March.

Horner has insisted he’s innocent, remaining in the role as Red Bull team principal for the 2024 F1 season.

Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

“The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal has not been upheld. The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

“The company respects the privacy of all employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

“Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The controversy tarnished the start of the season for Red Bull, leading to intense speculation about Horner’s future.

It also resulted in Jos Verstappen suggesting that his son - Max Verstappen - could leave for Mercedes.

The timeline of events

Red Bull’s 2024 F1 season preparations were rocked in early February when reports emerged about allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee.

Just 10 days before the launch of the new car, Red Bull announced the investigation into Horner.

Horner was present at the launch of the RB20 later that month before denying allegations categorically.

The story continued into the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix weekend were journalists, F1 officials and other staff within the sport were sent a file with alleged material.

The material contained alleged texts, screenshots and images from a WhatsApp chat involving Horner.

On race day in Bahrain, Horner and his wife - Geri - were seen together, hand-in-hand, in a public sign of commitment.

By the end of February the allegations were dismissed, clearing Horner of wrongdoing.

Horner’s accuser was subsequently suspended before launching an appeal in the middle of March.

Five months later, the appeal against Horner has been dismissed.

