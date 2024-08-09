F1’s owners Liberty Media under investigation after Andretti entry rejection

The owners of F1 - Liberty Media - are under investigation by the United States Department of Justice following their decision to reject Andretti’s team entry.

Earlier this year, F1 dismissed Andretti’s entry to join the sport as an 11th team.

The US-based team's bid had been approved by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, in October 2023, but final approval from F1 didn't happen.

F1 argued in a statement: “While the Andretti name carries some recognition for F1 fans, our research indicates that F1 would bring value to the Andretti brand rather than the other way around.”

F1 outlined while Andretti’s bid to join as the 11th team has been declined for 2025 and 2026, provided they have a deal with manufacturer General Motors, 2028 is an option.

A probe has now been launched by the US DOJ, with Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei confirming the investigation on Thursday.

“This morning, we announced that there is a DOJ investigation,” Maffei said during an investor call, as quoted by The Athletic.

“We intend to fully cooperate with that investigation, including any related requests for information.

“Our determination, F1 determination, was in compliance with all applicable US antitrust laws, and we’ve detailed the rationale for our decision vis a vis Andretti in prior statements.”

Maffei insists F1 remains open to “new entrants” despite Andretti’s rejection.

“We are certainly not against the idea that any expansion is wrong [sic],” he added.

“There is a methodology for expansion that requires approval of the FIA and F1.

“We’re certainly open to new entrants making applications and potentially being approved if those requirements are met.”