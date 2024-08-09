Emerging Red Bull F1 star tipped to “take on a role” in 2025

Current F2 star Isack Hadjar is tipped to “take on a role” within the Red Bull F1 team, according to Helmut Marko.

Hadjar currently leads the F2 standings in 2024 following an impressive campaign to date.

The Frenchman has a 36-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings despite a number of instances of bad luck.

Hadjar is part of Red Bull’s driver academy and has driven for the team in a number of FP1 sessions.

It does mean there’s a bit of a waiting list to get a potential chance in F1 with Liam Lawson still on the sidelines after Red Bull decided to stick with Sergio Perez.

Writing in his Speedweek column, Marko hinted at an F1-related role for Hadjar next year.

“Our Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar took his fourth victory in the top formula racing class at Spa,” he wrote.

“He clearly has the potential for Formula 1. We’ll see how everything develops, but he will certainly take on a role of some kind.

“It could be that, like Lawson, he will spend a year as a test and simulator driver.”

The future of Lawson remains uncertain.

There’s understood to be a clause in his contract which allows him to leave the Red Bull family in September.

Marko has suggested his future will be decided in September.

“We will announce what happens next with Liam Lawson in September,” he added.

“The fact that he was able to gain more Formula 1 kilometres of experience in Imola had been planned for some time.

“Even if the competition would like to use him on loan, he is not available for that.”