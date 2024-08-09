Will Audi wait for Red Bull? | IndyCar champion emerges as surprise contender for 2025

Audi are still yet to decide which driver will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber for the 2025 F1 season.

With Mattia Binotto now in charge of the team, he has a tough decision to make for next year.

Sauber could retain Valtteri Bottas - but Audi appear to be unconvinced about the Finn’s ability to turn the team around.

According to German outlet AMuS, the previous leadership, led by Andreas Seidl, considered a younger driver, having loose talks with Felipe Drugovich.

One name that is continuing to do the rounds in Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher is currently part of the Alpine family, driving for them in the World Endurance Championship.

He is seen as a ‘low risk’ option and signing him would give them two German drivers.

Outside of Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen remains an option, but given his form against Hulkenberg, would be a downgrade on Bottas.

Another factor for Binotto and Audi to consider is the situation at Red Bull.

Sauber reportedly had talks with Liam Lawson earlier in the year.

However, Lawson is expected to drive for VCARB at some stage in the next year.

Depending on how the situation at Red Bull plays out, either Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez could be available.

Perez’s future at Red Bull is unclear despite being backed by the team following a difficult Belgian Grand Prix.

Similarly with Ricciardo, who has yet to convince Red Bull he’s ready to return to the main team.

AMuS suggest that Audi’s best option could be to wait to see if Perez, who was dubbed ‘king of the midfield’ or Ricciardo are available.

A wildcard option is two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has won the last two IndyCar titles - and is on course to win a third.