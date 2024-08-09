Likely Esteban Ocon replacement at Alpine “so well prepared” for F1 debut

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Jack Doohan will be “so well prepared” for his likely debut with Alpine in 2025.

Doohan is reportedly the favourite to replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

The Australian has been part of the Alpine stable for the last couple of years, playing a crucial role in the simulator and as reserve driver.

He’s enjoyed an intensive testing programme for the team as he prepares for a likely F1 debut.

Alpine had hoped to convince Carlos Sainz to join, but the Spaniard opted for Williams.

Doohan is widely accepted as the front-runner to replace Ocon next year, teaming up with Pierre Gasly.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hill offered his view on Doohan.

“Jack is a very professional driver,” he said. “He acquitted himself well. He’s shown that he can race. He’s smart and inquisitive. He seems to be there asking all the questions - doing the groundwork with the team.

“He will definitely be an interesting guy to give a crack to. He’s yet to have proven credentials in F1 like Ollie Bearman who’s jumped in the car and done a race. A lot of these guys are capable.

“They’re so well prepared they won’t have a problem when they get into F1.”

Doohan’s chances have been boosted due to the lack of viable alternative options.

In terms of the current drivers available, Zhou Guanyu could be an option, particularly given his Chinese links.

Although, his form in 2024 alongside Valtteri Bottas - the best alternative to Doohan - has been woeful.

Bruno Famin, who recently stepped down as Alpine team boss, admitted before the summer break that the team is “preparing” Doohan as a possible full-time driver in 2025.

“We’re preparing him,” he explained. “He has a quite heavy testing programme, and we are happy with that.

“Let’s see how he develops. He’s one possibility among others, but he’s one possibility for sure.”