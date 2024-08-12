Oscar Piastri reveals broken rib injury - which he won Hungarian GP with

Oscar Piastri was nursing a broken rib before the F1 summer shutdown, he has revealed.

Oscar Piastri, X
Oscar Piastri has revealed he was struggling with a fractured rib towards the end of the first half of the 2024 F1 season.

On Sunday morning, the McLaren driver shared images on social media which revealed he had been recovering from an injury for several weeks before the summer break.

“First part of the season done. First GP victory. First broken bone. Rib’s enjoying the break,” Piastri captioned the post.

One of the attached images included an X-ray showing a rib fracture to his sixth rib.

The image was dated Monday July 8, which was the morning after the British Grand Prix. Piastri finished fourth in the Silverstone race.

Given the timing of the X-ray, it suggests the 23-year-old Australian was still in some discomfort when he claimed his maiden F1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which took place two weeks later.

Piastri has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season and currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship heading into the second half of the campaign.

He claimed his fourth podium of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix, finishing second to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Piastri has scored 167 points and trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 110 points, while he is 32 points adrift of teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren are second in the constructors’ championship, just 42 points behind leaders Red Bull. 

