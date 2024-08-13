Out-of-work F1 veteran forced to consider other championships as options vanish

With four F1 2025 seats remaining, is time up for a veteran of nine seasons?

Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen has admitted he will consider other championships to extend his career, as his options in F1 dwindle.

Haas have confirmed that they will not keep Magnussen beyond the end of this season when his contract expires.

Nico Hulkenberg will also exit and go to Sauber, while Haas will pair rookie Oliver Bearman with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in 2025.

Magnussen, as a result, has been left out in the cold with few seats remaining on next year’s grid.

He was asked at the Belgian Grand Prix if he would consider the World Endurance Championship or IndyCar if his F1 career ends.

“Yes, all of the above,” he answered. I think everything is on the table in that case.

“I'll see what's available out there, and make my mind when I get there.

“Right now, I'm in Formula 1 and there's still a couple of seats open for next year that I'd like to see where all that ends up. Then look at things afterwards.”

Problematically, Magnussen is not thought to be a major contender for any of the available seats.

Mercedes’ big vacancy to replace Lewis Hamilton is likely to go to Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

That leaves three seats which are still unconfirmed - one each at Sauber, Alpine and RB.

Sauber have signed Hulkenberg but their current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are still in limbo.

Alpine will keep Pierre Gasly but their replacement for Ocon is possibly rookie Jack Doohan.

RB have Yuki Tsunoda on their books but Daniel Ricciardo’s future is uncertain. If Ricciardo does not convince his employers then Liam Lawson waits in the wings.

Magnussen, therefore, must know his days could be numbered in F1.

His best result this was P8 in Austria, and he sits 16th in the standings at the summer break.

This is Magnussen’s ninth full-time season as an F1 driver.

