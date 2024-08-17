Aston Martin ‘spare no expense’ against Mercedes in Max Verstappen tug-of-war

“I still believe Max will join Mercedes in 2026"

Alonso, Verstappen
Alonso, Verstappen

Aston Martin have been backed in the battle to eventually sign Max Verstappen, by another Dutch ex-Red Bull driver.

The future of Verstappen has been a hot topic within Formula 1 all year, despite the continuation of his dominance which remains likely to yield a fourth consecutive championship this season.

But controversies that included Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and his father Jos Verstappen at various stages of the campaign have led rivals to dream of recruiting the F1 champion.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff had earlier admitted his admiration and, although it now seems certain that Verstappen will stick with Red Bull next year, there could be a longer-term battle to sign him.

“Max Verstappen’s relationship with Mercedes remains strong,” said Robert Doornbos, a former Red Bull test and reserve driver who now works as an F1 analyst.

“Mercedes has an open seat for 2025, and it’s likely that during the Monza weekend, they’ll announce that Kimi Antonelli will get the chance to debut in Formula 1 alongside George Russell.

“I still believe Max will join Mercedes in 2026, although Aston Martin will do everything to sway him, sparing no expense.”

Doornbos previously said: “With two-time champion Fernando Alonso already on board and advances made to Max Verstappen, they’re aiming for the best of the best.”

Aston Martin have made little secret of their ambition to progress to the front of F1.

The deep pockets of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll make their dreams a possibility, and he has already invested in a new contract to keep Alonso until the end of 2026.

The F1 team also boast a brand-new Silverstone facility, and will link up with Honda as a new engine partner.

2026 is when the new F1 regulations kick in, giving every team on the grid the possibility to fly out of the blocks faster than their rivals.

Aston Martin, in addition to the scrap to attract Verstappen, are also credited as a possible destination for Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

However, Mercedes remain an attractive proposition for anyone - perhaps, including Verstappen - and talk within the F1 paddock is that their 2026 engine could be the envy of their rivals.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
Jorge Martin: ‘They stitched me and at least I can ride’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP qualifying
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP qualifying
F1
News
15m ago
Charles Leclerc’s intense verdict on showing “mercy” to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Leclerc, Hamilton
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP
Results
44m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2025 MotoGP season to start in Thailand?
2023 Thai MotoGP
2023 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP full schedule: How to watch the Sprint race on TV today
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton pinpoints key trait which enabled return to winning races
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
Race Report
2h ago
MotoGP Austria: Martin smashes lap record to steal pole from Bagnaia in qualifying
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose