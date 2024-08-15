“Independent” info leaked about Adrian Newey which points to his next F1 team

Eye-catching information revealed by Damon Hill could be a clue into Adrian Newey’s next F1 move.

The future of Red Bull’s outgoing chief technical officer is crucial to the future grid order.

His availability next year means he could influence the 2026 car for a new employer, potentially giving them the edge when F1’s new rules era begins.

Aston Martin and Ferrari are the two teams most obviously linked with a swoop for Newey, because McLaren have ruled themselves out.

ex-F1 champ Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast about Aston Martin: “When you think about where certain people who design cars might go, that might be one of the places that could be on the list…”

Hill intriguingly added: “I have got no intel. Other than, someone who is nothing to do with friends of the Neweys, is completely independent of anything, came to me with a bit of information which suggested there is something in the pipeline, on that front.”

Newey, 65, has been coy about whether he will remain in F1 at all.

In the past he has rejected Ferrari because he wants to remain in the UK, while his other interests away from F1 continue to keep him busy.

“I think he wants to continue in Formula 1,” Newey said.

“But I think he wants to do it at his leisure. He doesn’t want to be under stress doing it.

“He needs to be able to bring all of his experience, and be listened to, and to do the thing he knows so well.

“But it’s competitive - whenever you bring in a new person, or you arrive at a new place, you’ve got to get to know everyone else and how they work. It’s a huge job.

“Maybe he’s got another 10 years in him, doing this. I don’t know.

“But as he said himself ‘I am a bit knackered!’ It is stressful. He is competitive so will put pressure on himself. You can only do that for so long.

“There may also be all the other ancillary projects which might be attractive, I don’t know.

“Of the teams that were interested and had the capability? McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes. Ferrari have gone a bit cold, I think.

“McLaren already have it running very well, maybe it would be wrong to have someone like Adrian, I don’t know.

“But Aston have got head room, they’ve got the resources, and unfulfilled potential, which Adrian could be really useful for.”

Aston Martin 'not quite fully where they want to be'

Bankrolled by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin have big plans for their F1 future.

They have a new Silverstone HQ and, in 2026 when the new regulations begin, will start an engine partnership with Honda.

Their recruitment of Fernando Alonso last year was a coup, and he has been tied down to a contract taking him to the end of 2026.

Attracting Newey to their project could be the spark to kickstart an era of dominance that Stroll is desperate for.

However, their on-track progression this year has dramatically slowed. Aston Martin are not currently competitive with Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren or Ferrari.

“They are caught between two stools,” Newey said.

“They are moving into the bigger factory but are still using someone else’s wind tunnel. So they’re not quite fully where they want to be yet. But when they get that in place…

“How much can they do between now and the end of the season? “They might be in a holding position - ‘this is the best we can do with what we’ve got right now but we will do something amazing next year’.”

Robert Doornbos, a former Red Bull test and reserve driver who worked with Newey in 2006, has claimed that the genius car designer will go to Aston Martin.

“Newey was Aston Martin's top priority, and the deal is now finalised,” Doornbos boldly insisted.

“Set to earn $100 million over three years, twice his Red Bull salary, Newey will have major input in technical decisions.”