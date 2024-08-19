Adrian Newey-designed Lewis Hamilton-driven McLaren auctioned for massive price

Seven-figure price on this piece of Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton's legacy

McLaren MP4-21
McLaren MP4-21

A 2006 McLaren F1 car has been auctioned.

The MP-4 21 was driven by Lewis Hamilton and designed by Adrian Newey.

It was auctioned by Sotheby’s on Friday with a guide price of £2.2m-£2.7m, according to Top Gear.

The MP-4 21 was one of the first F1 cars to be tested by a then-21 year old Hamilton.

It was the creation of car designer extraordinaire Newey in his final year with McLaren.

It was then driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the first three grands prix of the 2006 F1 season.

It was the first McLaren powered by a Mercedes-Benz FO108S 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8 engine.

This car, chassis 21A-03, has been restored to functional specification. It retains its engine, gearbox, onboard computer, and steering wheel.

The rarity of this auctioned car is that it isn’t often a Hamilton-driven F1 car exists outside of a factory collection.

A year later, in 2007, Hamilton would claim his first F1 championship. This MP-4 21 played a small part in his historic feat, as an early test car for the legendary driver.

The auction began days ago meaning somebody out there - someone with a spare seven-figure sum - will soon be the proud new owner of the McLaren MP-4 21.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Should MotoGP be concerned by 'boring' Austrian GP?
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha blast "disastrous", "day to forget" Austrian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Pedro Acosta endures nightmare | Five talking points after Austrian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
8h ago
Ex-McLaren colleague claims Adrian Newey will go to Ferrari
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Franco Morbidelli on Marc Marquez contact: ‘He went left, we got tangled’
Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli contact, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli contact, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Valentino Rossi hails Pecco Bagnaia as “aggressive not dirty”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jorge Martin demands “review” of rule after long lap penalty in Austria
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
10h ago
F1’s surprise overachievers hail cause for unexpected team turnaround
Haas
Haas
RR
News
10h ago
Bad weather forces today’s Manx Grand Prix session to be cancelled
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix