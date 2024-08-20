How to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Live stream here

This is how to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix on August 23-25 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Dutch Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Dutch Grand Prix start times below.

F1 returns from its summer break at its most competitive in years.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is unusually winless in the past four races.

Those grand prix victories have been split between Mercedes and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton won twice, George Russell and Oscar Piastri won once apiece.

Those teams will continue snapping at Red Bull's heels in Zandvoort.

HOW TO WATCH DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2024 ONLINE

F1TV is the official Formula 1 streaming service. It shows every single session and race of the season, including the Dutch Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 DUTCH GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Dutch Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Dutch GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Dutch Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 DUTCH GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 DUTCH GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

F1 is broadcast in Australia by Fox Sports, and you can watch if you have a Foxtel subscription, or via Kayo Sport.

DUTCH GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 23

11.30am - Practice 1

3pm - Practice 2

Saturday August 24

10.30am - Practice 3

2pm - Qualifying

Sunday August 25

2pm - F1 Dutch Grand Prix