Fresh questions over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future as ‘important people’ leave

Does Max Verstappen's future lie away from Red Bull? Respected Dutch F1 journalist has his say.

Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s F1 future has once again been brought into question following the departures of “important people” from Red Bull.

The reigning world champion’s future has been a hot topic this year after Mercedes’ public attempts to lure Verstappen to the team as Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for next season.

Amid some political turmoil within the Red Bull camp following the allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour made against team principal Christian Horner, Verstappen’s future came into question.

Verstappen, who is under contract until the end of 2028, has repeatedly insisted he has no intention of leaving Red Bull, but his future continues to be a talking point.

It recently emerged that Red Bull have tied down motorsport advisor Helmut Marko - whose own future appears tied to Verstappen’s - to a fresh commitment in a blow to their rivals’ hopes of poaching the Dutchman.

Asked if he is confident Verstappen will stay at Red Bull in 2025, De Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren told the F1 Nation Podcast: “Yes. The thing is in Austria he said he would stay but it was of course after three or four questions.

“It was not that he said it right at the beginning. The third question it was, I think, that was ‘yes or no?’ And of course he couldn’t say no because then there was a crisis that weekend.

“But I think it has always been his intention to stay for next for sure at Red Bull. Only when there is a big chaos, or in Jeddah I think when he said when there was speculation about Helmut Marko being suspended, then he was quite clear; ‘if he goes, I go’. That didn’t happen of course but I think it’s always his intention to stay at Red Bull for 2025.”

However, van Haren conceded it remains to be seen whether Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley’s exits will have impacted Verstappen’s thinking.

“But it’s a fair point as well, he said at the beginning of the year with all the questions, that for him it was important that important people at the team stay,” van Haren continued. “And now, it’s quite interesting to see that Newey and Wheatley are leaving a few months after each other.

“That says that it’s not that quiet at Red Bull but of course you can say that with Jonathan Wheatley, he goes to Audi to be team principal. So you also can say ‘ok that’s a promotion for him to be team principal’. That space is not there at Red Bull because Christian Horner is in charge. So you can also say about that.

“I am curious what Max will say about that on Thursday in Zandvoort because of course we will ask about that. I don’t think that will change anything for his plans for 2025, but for 2026, it will be very interesting what he will do.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Fresh questions over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future as ‘important people’ leave
Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
RR
News
27m ago
Manx Grand Prix rider excluded for use of a recreational drug
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
F1
News
1h ago
A ‘flat-out’ battle between four F1 teams for the next 18 months?
Start of the Belgian Grand Prix
Start of the Belgian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Bruising Austrian MotoGP “most difficult of the season” for Pedro Acosta’s Tech3
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
3h ago
Why Sergio Perez will have a new race engineer for the next four F1 races
Sergio Perez and his F1 race engineer Hugh Bird
Sergio Perez and his F1 race engineer Hugh Bird

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Adrian Newey ‘relatively oblivious’ to noise about F1 future with wife “keeping me informed”
Adrian Newey at the 2024 British Grand Prix
Adrian Newey at the 2024 British Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales pinpoints key Aprilia weakness | Gap to leaders “unacceptable”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
News
5h ago
David Coulthard names his top three Red Bull drivers
David Coulthard
David Coulthard
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Brad Binder’s verdict as KTM fall 18.6s short, but are Ducati’s closest rival
Brad Binder
Brad Binder