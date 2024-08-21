Bono won’t follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari after Mercedes F1 promotion

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington won't be following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari after earning a Mercedes promotion, Crash.net has learned.

Lewis Hamilton and 'Bono' have worked together for over a decade
Lewis Hamilton and 'Bono' have worked together for over a decade

Lewis Hamilton will receive a new race engineer when he joins Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton’s current race engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington, has been promoted into a new role as head of race engineering at Mercedes, Crash.net has learned.

Bonnington has taken up the position with immediate effect but will continue to engineer Hamilton for the rest of the season, before working with a new driver at Mercedes in 2025.

News of Bonnington’s promotion puts an end to speculation that he could follow Hamilton in moving to rivals Ferrari.

Bonnington has served as Hamilton’s race engineer for the past 12 years since the seven-time world champion first arrived at Mercedes, and the pair have forged one of the most formidable driver-engineer partnerships in F1 history.

Hamilton has won six drivers’ world championships and helped Mercedes secure eight constructors’ titles while working alongside Bonnington.

Bonnington has been at the Brackley outfit since 2006 during the team’s Honda era. He acted as Michael Schumacher’s race engineer when the legendary seven-time world champion returned to F1 with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.

Crash.net understands that Hamilton’s current deal includes a ‘non-poaching’ clause which prevents Ferrari from being able to lure key Mercedes personnel along with him.

Speaking in the days after Hamilton's bombshell switch to Ferrari was confirmed, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted Bono's future would be a topic for discussion. 

"I think this is a discussion which everyone needs to have in the months to come," Wolff said.

"And as much as I've spoken with Bono already, when I told him [about Hamilton's move] he said, 'Is it April the first?' That's something which we will discuss in the future."

It is not yet known who Bonnington will engineer at Mercedes next year.

George Russell currently works with Marcus Dudley, while Hamilton’s replacement is yet to be confirmed, though Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the overwhelming favourite to take the outgoing Briton’s vacant seat.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is likely to work with Riccardo Adami when he starts at Ferrari. Adami currently works with Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will replace in 2025. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
8h ago
With 10 races left, can McLaren beat Red Bull to an F1 title?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
MotoGP
News
8h ago
New European MotoGP base to tempt Sterlacchini to Honda?
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
WSBK
News
8h ago
Ducati ‘doesn’t have a plan B’ amid Alvaro Bautista World Superbike talks
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Michelin: Aragon ‘another kind of challenge’, | Bagnaia looking for 'revenge!'
2022, Aragon MotoGP
2022, Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jack Miller on 2025 MotoGP rumours: “I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian”
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Charles Leclerc identifies impact Lewis Hamilton will have on Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Brad Binder: Pol’s KTM ‘more for the future than right now’
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Davide Tardozzi: Marc Marquez ‘will win a race before 2024 MotoGP season is over’
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold & Goose
RR
News
12h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix gets new race schedule after rain delays
Manx Grand Prix 2024
Manx Grand Prix 2024
© Crash