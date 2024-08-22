Nico Hulkenberg reveals phone calls about major Audi management shake-up

Nico Hulkenberg called Jonathan Wheatley and Mattia Binotto after Audi’s huge managerial shake-up, he explained.

Hulkenberg returns to the F1 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend driving for Haas, having been an under-the-radar overachiever all season.

Next season he will switch to Sauber, who will evolve into Audi in 2026, but the giant German manufacturer has made crucial changes to its management structure.

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley will join Audi as the new team principal, while former Ferrari team principal Binotto will join as the COO and CTO.

Andreas Seidl, the CEO, and Oliver Hoffman, the chairman, have left Audi.

“The surprise was the whole change of strategy there, that Seidl and Hoffman were leaving. It was unexpected and big news,” Hulkenberg admitted at Zandvoort, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

Hulkenberg said about Wheatley: “He is very capable, very qualified, he comes from Red Bull who have been dominant. He will be a strong addition to the team and the project. I called him after the summer break.”

He also made contact with Binotto who is returning to F1 after leading Ferrari.

“He is only starting now, after shutdown,” Hulkenberg said.

“It is early days, he is arriving and needs a picture of the current situation, an understanding of different departments.”

However, the German driver insisted his focus remains with current team Haas rather than on the goings-on at his next employer.

Hulkenberg was asked how much attention he has given to the changes at Audi, and he answered: “None. Not much. It’s just phone calls, it’s not a lot of energy or attention.

“There is always information when you network with people. It’s always interesting to know what’s up in the paddock.

“But I am fully invested in this season still. We want to bounce back this weekend and, in the remaining races, score as many points as we can to secure seventh place.

“We are dreaming of attacking sixth place but it won’t be easy.

“It doesn’t just depend on us. It depends on what RB do. If they are strong and scoring, it will be difficult. If they’re not… it will change the situation and the picture.”

Haas, who finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last season, have been rejuvenated this year.

Hulkenberg’s experienced drives are a key reason behind their newfound form.

The 37-year-old has scored points on five occasions.

Haas’ evolution will continue under new team boss Ayao Komatsu in 2025 when Hulkenberg and teammate Kevin Magnussen exit, making way for drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.