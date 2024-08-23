Crushing blow for Mick Schumacher - are his F1 hopes over forever?

Mick Schumacher was seemingly overlooked for the vacant Alpine, possibly ending his F1 hopes.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher is currently in his second year without a full-time race drive.

He spent two years in Formula 1 with Haas but was ditched by then-boss Guenther Steiner who criticised the quantity of his crashes.

Schumacher became the third driver at Mercedes, where his father ended his F1 career, and this year added responsibilities with Alpine.

It was his new relationship with Alpine which might have fast tracked Schumacher’s return to F1 - but on Friday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, the team confirmed that rookie Jack Doohan will claim their vacant seat in 2025.

It is a substantial setback for Schumacher’s aspirations to return.

He has raced this season for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

And he tested their 2022 F1 car at the Paul Ricard Circuit in the build-up to the recent British Grand Prix.

At Paul Ricard, Schumacher was ominously joined by Doohan.

The 21-year-old Australian - also the son of a legendary racer, the motorbike champion Mick Doohan - ultimately got the nod, instead of Schumacher, from Alpine.

Alpine had previously confirmed their intention to take a close look at Schumacher as they plotted who would drive their 2025 F1 car - although he was among several options.

Carlos Sainz, the outgoing Ferrari driver who chose to sign for Williams, was also reportedly an option.

The door has now been slammed shut on Schumacher for a third season.

Vacant drives include the Mercedes which is likely to go to Kimi Antonelli, and Daniel Ricciardo’s RB which the veteran Aussie still hopes to cling onto despite the threat of Liam Lawson.

Maybe Schumacher can drum up interest at Audi, who will run as Sauber next year.

The German manufacturing giant has signed Nico Hulkenberg as a Germany-based driver for their new project.

As they seek a teammate for Hulkenberg, perhaps the gravitas that Schumacher still possesses could give him another shot at re-entering F1.