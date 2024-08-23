Alpine confirm Jack Doohan will race for them in F1 2025

Jack Doohan will step onto the F1 grid as Alpine's new driver next year, the team have confirmed.

Doohan is currently Alpine's test and reserve driver, and is the son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan.

He will replace Esteban Ocon in the F1 2025 driver line-up and sit alongside Pierre Gasly as Alpine hope for a brighter campaign.

Doohan, aged 21, is the next Australian F1 driver after Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri.

Doohan has worked with Alpine for two years and, as part of the young driver programme, has completed FP1 sessions in Formula 1 in their car.

Alpine are undergoing a major transition which includes Oliver Oakes becoming their new team principal, and Flavio Briatore returning to F1 as their special advisor.

Alpine continue major revamp

Doohan said: “I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team.

"I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management.

“There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality.

"It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”

New team boss Oakes said: “We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1.

“Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential.

"He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed.

“We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”