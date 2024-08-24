“I’m hearing” Max Verstappen will go to Mercedes in 2026, whispered within F1

“I see Mercedes being strong in ‘26, and that’s why people should - will - rush to go there"

Verstappen, Russell
Verstappen, Russell

Eddie Jordan insists he has heard that Max Verstappen will go to Mercedes in 2026.

Toto Wolff made no secret of his dream to lure the Red Bull driver to Mercedes as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

But, Verstappen has reiterated his commitment to Red Bull and Mercedes are instead expected to appoint Kimi Antonelli in Hamilton’s place next year.

Ex-F1 team boss Jordan claims Verstappen will stick with Red Bull - for now.

“Yes, for 2025,” he told his Formula For Success podcast.

“In ‘25, my forecast is that Max will win. In ‘24 and ‘25.”

However, in 2026 the new F1 regulations will kick in providing every manufacturer with a fresh start, and a chance to become the sport’s dominant team.

Jordan believes that Mercedes can steal a march on their rivals under the new rule-set.

And he has shared a whisper that Verstappen could be attracted by the best engine of the ‘26 regulations.

“Mercedes have an ability, in the engine department, and their understanding of the convertibility from the battery packs. They will have a massively strong power plant,” Jordan said.

“I see Mercedes being strong in ‘26, and that’s why people should - will - rush to go there.

“The question I’d like you to ask me is: who do I see being at Mercedes in ‘26?

"From what I’m hearing, Max…”

Verstappen was of interest to Mercedes for next season in the early part of this year, during the turmoil at Red Bull.

That chaos has seemingly settled down, and there is no longer reason to believe that Verstappen will exit next year.

Antonelli, the teenager who is in his rookie Formula 2 season, is widely expected to become Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes in 2025.

But, a year down the line when the entire sport is reshuffled due to the new regulations, could Verstappen really demand a move to Mercedes?

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
25m ago
Toto Wolff reveals summer talks with Max Verstappen over F1 2025 seat
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
Pierre Gasly tops Dutch GP FP3 after Logan Sargeant causes lengthy red flag delay
Pierre Gasly on track at Zandvoort
Pierre Gasly on track at Zandvoort
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP 2024 races “complicated” for Enea Bastianini after being “destroyed” in 2023
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Logan Sargeant’s Williams catches fire in final Dutch GP practice after scary crash
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant

Latest News

F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - FP3 and qualifying LIVE!
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant
F1
News
3h ago
How to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream here
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin given one crucial tip to beat Pecco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
“Rent him out” Liam Lawson admission adds new complication to driver market
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson