“I’m hearing” Max Verstappen will go to Mercedes in 2026, whispered within F1

Eddie Jordan insists he has heard that Max Verstappen will go to Mercedes in 2026.

Toto Wolff made no secret of his dream to lure the Red Bull driver to Mercedes as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

But, Verstappen has reiterated his commitment to Red Bull and Mercedes are instead expected to appoint Kimi Antonelli in Hamilton’s place next year.

Ex-F1 team boss Jordan claims Verstappen will stick with Red Bull - for now.

“Yes, for 2025,” he told his Formula For Success podcast.

“In ‘25, my forecast is that Max will win. In ‘24 and ‘25.”

However, in 2026 the new F1 regulations will kick in providing every manufacturer with a fresh start, and a chance to become the sport’s dominant team.

Jordan believes that Mercedes can steal a march on their rivals under the new rule-set.

And he has shared a whisper that Verstappen could be attracted by the best engine of the ‘26 regulations.

“Mercedes have an ability, in the engine department, and their understanding of the convertibility from the battery packs. They will have a massively strong power plant,” Jordan said.

“I see Mercedes being strong in ‘26, and that’s why people should - will - rush to go there.

“The question I’d like you to ask me is: who do I see being at Mercedes in ‘26?

"From what I’m hearing, Max…”

Verstappen was of interest to Mercedes for next season in the early part of this year, during the turmoil at Red Bull.

That chaos has seemingly settled down, and there is no longer reason to believe that Verstappen will exit next year.

Antonelli, the teenager who is in his rookie Formula 2 season, is widely expected to become Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes in 2025.

But, a year down the line when the entire sport is reshuffled due to the new regulations, could Verstappen really demand a move to Mercedes?