New Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan’s links to Michael Schumacher

Jack Doohan will make his F1 debut next year with Alpine, with the French outfit announcing the news on Friday at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Doohan’s impressive stint as test and reserve driver has earned him a call-up alongside Pierre Gasly for F1 2025.

The Australian’s rise through the ranks, while has lacked title success, he’s consistently shown blistering speed.

He’s also the son of Motorcycle legend Mick Doohan.

Mick is widely regarded as one of the greatest to grace two-wheels, winning five 500cc motorcycle world championships.

However, his son decided a career in single-seaters was for him, having received his first go-kart from Michael Schumacher aged 7.

Schumacher was close friends with Mick - with the pair at the top of their respective motorsport disciplines.

The new Alpine driver said previously in an interview: “Michael Schumacher. I was fortunate enough that he was a family friend from a young age. Michael used to visit us in Australia occasionally and stay with us because my dad and him were friends. They lived next door to each other in Monaco at one point.

“Michael gave me and my sister our first go-kart when we were three. Given everything he has accomplished and his whole mentality, he is someone whom I look up to massively.

“My father, as well, because of how much he achieved, knowing he came from nothing. He has given me the opportunity to be able to do this and I’ve been very fortunate to have been brought into this life. My dad didn’t have that luxury, so his dedication and work ethic were above and beyond and I hugely look up to that.”

The close connection between the Schumacher and Doohan family doesn’t stop there though.

Legendary F1 boss Eddie Jordan revealed that Schumacher’s son, Mick, was named after Doohan, as a tribute.

“Mick Schumacher isn't named after his dad like a lot of people seem to think,” Jordan commented.

“Mick Schumacher is named after a person who his father, Michael, was in total awe of, a sportsman who had won five world titles back to back with Honda.

“And that is no other than Mick Doohan. As a mark of respect, Michael Schumacher called his son Mick."

Mick Doohan continues to be present in the F1 paddock, supporting his son’s motorsport journey, while occasionally acting as a steward for the FIA.