Revealed: McLaren's big upgrade at F1 Dutch GP

Here are the updated parts that every F1 team has introduced at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Sauber have not brought any updates to Zandvoort.

Red Bull

Coke/Engine Cover - Circuit specific - cooling range: Cooling requirements for up-coming races implies the central exit can be narrower which cascades into the quarter panel to reduce blockage.

Halo - Performance: To improve the total pressure downstream the floor upper surfaces by better alignment to the local flow conditions.

Mirror stays - Performance: To improve the total pressure available downstream along the sidepod and to the floor upper surface again by better alignment to the local flow conditions.

McLaren

Front Corner - Performance: The redesigned Front Brake Scoop results in an improvement of overall flow conditions downstream yielding a gain of aerodynamic load without compromising brake cooling performance.

Front suspension - Performance: To suit the altered flow conditions resulting from the new front brake scoop geometry, the front suspension has been modified, complementing the beneficial effect downstream.

Floor edge - Performance: The Floor Edge modification improves both local load generation around the floor edge as well as flow conditioning improving overall floor performance.

Rear corner - Performance: The revised rear suspension shape results in an improvement of flow conditioning around the rear corner, diffuser and beam wing area.

Rear wing - Circuit specific - drag range: Suitable to the isochronal of this circuit, a completely new rear wing assembly has been designed, increasing overall wing efficiency.

Beam wing - Circuit specific - drag range: As required by the difference in Rear Wing Design, a new Beam Wing, suitable for the new high downforce Rear Wing Mainplane and Flap has been designed.

Alpine

Front suspension - Performance: This updated upper leg suspension profile brings a better flow control and a healthier flow towards the rear of the car for an aero-performance benefit.

Rear corner - Performance: The rear brake duct furniture has been updated with a new winglets arrangement in order to trade downforce and drag more efficiently.

Williams

Floor body - Performance: We have reprofiled the front of the floor body and the local fence curvatures to offer a local load improvement and to also ehance the onset flow to the new floor edge wing geometry.

Diffuser - Performance: Detail changes at the front of the floor have also created opportunities for flow field improvements to the rear of the car, which in turn have allowed us to extract more performance in this local area.

Sidepod inlet - Performance: The modifications to the sidepod inlet region have offered improvements in loss management from the front of the car and thus have unlocked performance improvements to the rest of the car.

Coke / Engine cover - Performance: The changes to the sidepod and engine cover have been designed to complement and enhance the flow field improvements which have been unlocked from the previously described floor development work.

Central air intake - Performance: The primary purpose of this update is to remove mass from the primary roll hoop structure. This has also permitted some optimisation to the associated aero surfaces, which are design to compliment the flow field improvements from the Sidepod Inlet and Coke/Engine Cover updates

RB

Rear corner - Performance: Lower brake cooling requirements allow duct area to be reduced, creating additional space for downforce-generating devices.

Haas

Front wing - Performance: This new load distribution reduced the FW load IB, favouring cleaner flow along the nose/chassis and concentrates the front load mid span. The connection to the endplate was also revised because of the new profiles.

Nose - Performance: To achieve a cleaner central flow, the nose covers

now also the first element of the Front Wing. In conjunction with the new Front Wing, this allows to achieve a more efficient central flow, delivering higher energy to the floor/bodywork.

Front suspension - Performance: Because of the revised Front Wing and Nose the upper wishbone needed a re-profiling to comply with the new incoming flow.

Front corner - Performance: Because of the revised Front Wing and Nose the vertical deflector of the Front Corner needed to be re-aligned.