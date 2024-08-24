Mercedes told replacing Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli “not fair - a mistake”

“You are putting incredible pressure on him," Mercedes are warned

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Mercedes are set to make a “mistake” in their choice of replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

That’s according to Eddie Jordan, the former F1 team boss who worries for the rookie driver that is likely to step into Hamilton’s shoes.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the teenage talent who has come through the Mercedes ranks, is widely reported to be stepping up into Formula 1 next season.

Mercedes are yet to confirm who will replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

“I think he will go with Antonelli even though I think it’s a mistake,” Jordan told his Formula For Success podcast.

“You are putting incredible pressure on him.

“Mercedes should be fighting for a constructors’ championship while they still look after Antonelli, which is what Toto want to do.

“But putting him in the limelight, a rabbit in the headlights… you just don’t want that. It’s not fair.

“He’s not doing enough in Formula 2 at the moment to give me the inspiration that he is ready to win grands prix and take on the pressure at Mercedes.”

Italian driver Antonelli is still only 17 years old, and bypassed F3 to step into a rookie season in F2 this year.

He has won one sprint race and one feature race so far.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has regularly spoken of Antonelli’s prodigious talent.

With just three seats remaining to complete the 2025 F1 driver line-up (Sauber, RB and Mercedes) there are no high-profile candidates remaining to replace Hamilton.

Wolff’s faith in Antonelli looks set to result in the teenager getting the nod to pick up where Hamilton leaves off in 2025.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6m ago
Pierre Gasly tops Dutch GP FP3 after Logan Sargeant causes lengthy red flag delay
Pierre Gasly on track at Zandvoort
Pierre Gasly on track at Zandvoort
F1
Results
11m ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant
MotoGP
News
47m ago
MotoGP 2024 races “complicated” for Enea Bastianini after being “destroyed” in 2023
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
50m ago
Logan Sargeant’s Williams catches fire in final Dutch GP practice after scary crash
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - FP3 and qualifying LIVE!
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream here
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin given one crucial tip to beat Pecco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
“Rent him out” Liam Lawson admission adds new complication to driver market
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes told replacing Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli “not fair - a mistake”
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff