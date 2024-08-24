Mercedes told replacing Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli “not fair - a mistake”

Mercedes are set to make a “mistake” in their choice of replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

That’s according to Eddie Jordan, the former F1 team boss who worries for the rookie driver that is likely to step into Hamilton’s shoes.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the teenage talent who has come through the Mercedes ranks, is widely reported to be stepping up into Formula 1 next season.

Mercedes are yet to confirm who will replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

“I think he will go with Antonelli even though I think it’s a mistake,” Jordan told his Formula For Success podcast.

“You are putting incredible pressure on him.

“Mercedes should be fighting for a constructors’ championship while they still look after Antonelli, which is what Toto want to do.

“But putting him in the limelight, a rabbit in the headlights… you just don’t want that. It’s not fair.

“He’s not doing enough in Formula 2 at the moment to give me the inspiration that he is ready to win grands prix and take on the pressure at Mercedes.”

Italian driver Antonelli is still only 17 years old, and bypassed F3 to step into a rookie season in F2 this year.

He has won one sprint race and one feature race so far.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has regularly spoken of Antonelli’s prodigious talent.

With just three seats remaining to complete the 2025 F1 driver line-up (Sauber, RB and Mercedes) there are no high-profile candidates remaining to replace Hamilton.

Wolff’s faith in Antonelli looks set to result in the teenager getting the nod to pick up where Hamilton leaves off in 2025.