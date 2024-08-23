‘We understand the car so much better’ but Lewis Hamilton unsure if Mercedes can win

Lewis Hamilton is unsure whether Mercedes can challenge for victory at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, despite enjoying a promising start to the weekend.

Mercedes set the pace on Friday at Zandvoort as George Russell pipped McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.061 seconds to top a closely-fought second practice session.

Hamilton finished third-quickest in both FP1 and FP2 and was only 0.111s off teammate Russell in Friday afternoon’s dry running. Meanwhile, world championship leader Max Verstappen was only fifth and admitted Red Bull were “a bit too slow”.

“I felt okay today. It was not a bad start to the weekend,” Hamilton said.

“Big, big difference compared to last year. The car is definitely feeling more alive, and right up there at the front.

“We understand the car so much better now so to start off on the right foot from the get-go, and just making small tweaks from there, is definitely very, very helpful. It makes our job more enjoyable.”

The seven-time world champion said he “didn’t really get the most out of” his soft tyre lap in FP2, adding: “There is still performance left. I’ve got to work a little bit on the set up. Otherwise, it’s good.”

Asked if he feels Mercedes are in the mix for the win, Hamilton replied: “I don’t know whether or not it’s for the win. But we’re definitely… at least we’re in the top five.”

Mercedes have won three of the last four races and Russell is expecting “a close battle” with McLaren and Red Bull.

“Really difficult out there because it was so, so windy, probably the windiest I’ve remembered in the last couple of years,” he said.

“The car was performing really well, got the upgrades on which seem to be working as expected. It looks like quite a close battle with the McLarens, with Max, but it could all be different again tomorrow.”

On Friday’s mixed weather conditions, Russell said: “The first six races, the car was off the pace but the weather was consistent and they were pretty straightforward race weekends for everyone.

“Suddenly as soon as the car’s been quick in Canada, Silverstone, all sorts have been thrown at us, but it’s the same for everyone.

"I’m just really excited to be back and can’t wait to go out in qualifying and feel that battle and excitement that qualifying always offers. I’ve missed it.”