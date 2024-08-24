Starting grid at F1 Dutch Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton grid penalty, Alex Albon DQ’d

How the F1 grid will line up at Zandvoort for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Here is the starting grid for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort after a couple of major changes from the qualifying order.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a three-place grid penalty.

Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying.

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
3Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
10Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
11Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
15Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
17Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
20**Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing

Mercedes' Hamilton qualified drably in 12th but his weekend got even worse when he was struck with a three-place grid penalty which demoted him to 15th. He will start from 14th due to Albon's DQ.

Hamilton was punished for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying.

Williams' Albon qualified in eighth but was later disqualified after an irregularity with his floor body. He will, as a result, start at the back of the grid.

F1's two title rivals will start on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris narrowly claimed pole position.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from second and is hoping to end a four-race winless run.

