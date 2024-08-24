Starting grid at F1 Dutch Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton grid penalty, Alex Albon DQ’d

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort after a couple of major changes from the qualifying order.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a three-place grid penalty.

Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying.

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 20** Alex Albon THA Williams Racing

Mercedes' Hamilton qualified drably in 12th but his weekend got even worse when he was struck with a three-place grid penalty which demoted him to 15th. He will start from 14th due to Albon's DQ.

Hamilton was punished for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying.

Williams' Albon qualified in eighth but was later disqualified after an irregularity with his floor body. He will, as a result, start at the back of the grid.

F1's two title rivals will start on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris narrowly claimed pole position.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from second and is hoping to end a four-race winless run.