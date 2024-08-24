Starting grid at F1 Dutch Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton grid penalty, Alex Albon DQ’d
How the F1 grid will line up at Zandvoort for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort after a couple of major changes from the qualifying order.
Lewis Hamilton was hit with a three-place grid penalty.
Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying.
|2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|20**
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
Mercedes' Hamilton qualified drably in 12th but his weekend got even worse when he was struck with a three-place grid penalty which demoted him to 15th. He will start from 14th due to Albon's DQ.
Hamilton was punished for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying.
Williams' Albon qualified in eighth but was later disqualified after an irregularity with his floor body. He will, as a result, start at the back of the grid.
F1's two title rivals will start on the front row.
McLaren's Lando Norris narrowly claimed pole position.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from second and is hoping to end a four-race winless run.