Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t remember’ meeting with Toto Wolff over Mercedes F1 move

Max Verstappen refused to get drawn on questions over his alleged meeting with Toto Wolff.

Wolff told Dutch media at Zandvoort that he held talks with the Verstappen camp over potentially signing the three-time world champion.

The Mercedes boss has been public in his pursuit of Verstappen following Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave the team for Ferrari in 2025.

It does appear now that Verstappen will definitely stay with Red Bull, paving the way for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to make his F1 debut in Mercedes.

Verstappen was asked about the meeting with Wolff in the post-qualifying FIA press conference at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman refused to acknowledge the meeting even took place.

“Which meeting?” he told media including Crash.net when asked about Wolff’s comments.

He was then asked if he or his management engaged that meeting.

He added: “I don’t remember.”

Wollff’s public praise of Verstappen has previously irked Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner accused Wolff of "distraction" tactics to disrupt Red Bull: "A lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that that's a distraction tactic that's just thrown in."

But Verstappen doesn’t see a problem with it.

When asked "Is it time he [Wolff] stops talking about you", Verstappen commented: “No. I mean everyone can say what they want. I get along very well with Toto. I think he’s open about what’s happening within the team.

“Also I think with the driver line up and stuff. There’s nothing wrong with that. At the same time I just focus on my job, there’s a lot to do anyway. We just focus on that.”

Verstappen will start his home race at Zandvoort from second on the grid after qualifying 0.3s behind Lando Norris.