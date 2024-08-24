Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t remember’ meeting with Toto Wolff over Mercedes F1 move

Max Verstappen addresses Toto Wolff's claim a meeting took place over a possible move to Mercedes, Connor McDonagh reports from Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen refused to get drawn on questions over his alleged meeting with Toto Wolff.

Wolff told Dutch media at Zandvoort that he held talks with the Verstappen camp over potentially signing the three-time world champion.

The Mercedes boss has been public in his pursuit of Verstappen following Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave the team for Ferrari in 2025.

It does appear now that Verstappen will definitely stay with Red Bull, paving the way for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to make his F1 debut in Mercedes.

Verstappen was asked about the meeting with Wolff in the post-qualifying FIA press conference at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the Dutchman refused to acknowledge the meeting even took place.

“Which meeting?” he told media including Crash.net when asked about Wolff’s comments.

He was then asked if he or his management engaged that meeting.

He added: “I don’t remember.”

Wollff’s public praise of Verstappen has previously irked Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner accused Wolff of "distraction" tactics to disrupt Red Bull: "A lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that that's a distraction tactic that's just thrown in."

But Verstappen doesn’t see a problem with it.

When asked "Is it time he [Wolff] stops talking about you", Verstappen commented: “No. I mean everyone can say what they want. I get along very well with Toto. I think he’s open about what’s happening within the team.

“Also I think with the driver line up and stuff. There’s nothing wrong with that. At the same time I just focus on my job, there’s a lot to do anyway. We just focus on that.”

Verstappen will start his home race at Zandvoort from second on the grid after qualifying 0.3s behind Lando Norris.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Starting grid for F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
40m ago
Alex Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying after floor body irregularity
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hit with three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix
RR
News
2h ago
Saturday's racing at the Manx Grand Prix abandoned
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz explains why he 'paid the price' in shock Q2 exit
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
'It's too much' - Charles Leclerc laments Ferrari’s huge qualifying deficit
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
3h ago
“The rules are very clear” - Oscar Piastri “free to race” Lando Norris in Dutch GP
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
3h ago
"Secret that everyone knows” is next crucial step in MotoGP rider market
Fermin Aldeguer, 2024 Moto2 British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2024 Moto2 British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez expects ‘strict’ stewards to penalise Lewis Hamilton
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez