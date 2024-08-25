Toto Wolff questioned about fear of never signing Max Verstappen for Mercedes

Toto Wolff insists he would not be disappointed if Max Verstappen never represents Mercedes.

The Mercedes team principal has conceded defeat in any ambition of luring the Red Bull driver to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

However, a year later the new F1 regulations will kick in creating a new playing field.

The potential for a dominant era to begin from 2026 means that Mercedes could again dream of luring Verstappen.

Wolff was asked at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix about never being able to convince Verstappen to move.

“I don’t think it’s a disappointment,” he told Sky Sports.

“Max is a great driver.

“We need to concentrate on our drivers. George [Russell] is doing a mega job.

“Whoever will be in the second car, we will focus on, and not think about what could be in the future.

“I’d like to make it work with George and the new driver.”

Wolff refused to confirm who will replace Hamilton in 2025.

However, all signs point to Andrea Kimi Antonelli - their exceptionally gifted teenage prospect.

“We have done lots of Formula 1 testing with him,” Wolff said.

“He’s had a great series in junior formulas. In F2, the team is struggling a little bit.

“It’s very clear that if the campaign goes well, he might have a chance at Formula 1.”

Wolff joked: “If it doesn’t? I told him we’re doing the Renault Clio Cup next year!”

Antonelli, 18, is set to get the nod to replace Hamilton at Mercedes next year after a long-running saga to select a new driver.

Placing faith on Antonelli’s young shoulders is comparable to Red Bull’s faith in Verstappen when he was also a teenager.

However, not everybody is convinced by Antonelli’s ability to step up from F2 to F1.

I think it’s a mistake,” Eddie Jordan has claimed.

“You are putting incredible pressure on him.”

