How to watch F1 Italian Grand Prix: Live stream here

This is how to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix on August 30-September 2 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Italian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Italian Grand Prix start times below.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull head to Monza for the 16th round of the season under unfamiliar pressure.

The F1 champion is winless in the past five rounds and, last weekend, lost out by 22 seconds to Dutch Grand Prix winner Lando Norris.

Verstappen retains a 70-point lead in the drivers' standings but Red Bull's lead in the constructors' standings has been whittled down to 30 points by in-form McLaren.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez retains the confidence of his team but must start delivering results soon.

RB's Daniel Ricciardo hopes that returning to Monza, the scene of his most recent grand prix win in 2021 with McLaren, will boost his hopes of a contract for next year.

Lewis Hamilton has won two of the past four grands prix but struggled at Zandvoort so will dream of returning to winning ways in Italy, the home of Ferrari who he will join in 2025.

HOW TO WATCH ITALIAN GRAND PRIX 2024 ONLINE

F1TV is the official Formula 1 streaming service. It shows every single session and race of the season, including the Italian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Italian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Italian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Italian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

F1 is broadcast in Australia by Fox Sports, and you can watch if you have a Foxtel subscription, or via Kayo Sport.

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 30

12.30pm - Practice 1

4pm - Practice 2

Saturday September 1

11.30am - Practice 3

3pm - Qualifying

Sunday September 2

2pm - F1 Italian Grand Prix