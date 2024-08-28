Lewis Hamilton “changing of the guard” analysis will “upset a lot of people”

“Like a footballer who loses a yard, he is still useful to the team"

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s difficulties in qualifying this season might be “a changing of the guard”, according to David Coulthard.

Hamilton has beaten Mercedes teammate George Russell only four times from 15 qualifying sessions this year.

Last week at Zandvoort, Hamilton was unusually knocked out of Q2 before declaring his weekend “done”.

Ex-F1 driver Coulthard tried to assess Hamilton’s Saturday struggles for Channel 4, saying: “I wish I had an explanation.

“Things that separate drivers like Lewis from the merely good drivers is the ability to qualify a car. In whatever the conditions are, they usually find a lap time.

“All that has, kind of, gone alongside George!

“It feels like a changing of the guard. I know that will upset a lot of people because Lewis has still got brilliant success, I am sure, ahead of him.

“Like a footballer who loses a yard, he is still useful to the team but not as useful as he used to be.

“What it’s maybe turning out to be… the natural transition for Lewis to go off to Ferrari, and for Mercedes to bring in Kimi Antonelli to see if he’s the bright young thing to push George.”

Hamilton is into his final year with Mercedes before joining Ferrari in 2025.

Teenage starlet Antonelli is widely expected to be his replacement at Mercedes next year.

Coulthard analysed qualifying last weekend at Zandvoort where Hamilton finished 12th: “Going into qualy I thought it was a case of Mercedes, McLaren and where could Max throw himself in among it.

“[Hamilton] seemed to drop back a bit, in what were fairly stable conditions all the way through.

“That suggests to me that they were running close to their limits on engine and performance through the free practice sessions.

“Then, when it came to it, Red Bull had more in the tank.

“What an amazing lap from Lando, reminding us that McLaren has a Mercedes engine. Making the main team look average.

“Lewis was speechless when he was told that he was out.”

A bad weekend in the Netherlands for Hamilton followed a joyous period where he won two out of three grands prix, including at Silverstone.

This weekend at the F1 Italian Grand Prix he will go to the home country of his future employer, Ferrari, aiming to prove Coulthard wrong.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Who is Billy Monger? F1 and Paralympics broadcaster was injured in 2017 crash
Billy Monger
Billy Monger
RR
News
3h ago
Manx Grand Prix offer update on rider who was excluded after a drug test
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
WSBK
News
3h ago
Yamaha admit Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike move “could not have gone worse”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
3h ago
Flavio Briatore criticises “long list” of “wrong managers” at Alpine
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
F1
News
4h ago
‘If he’s trying to put pressure’ - Ferrari boss shrugs off Fernando Alonso’s claim
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi “will help Pecco in every way possible” in 2025 Marc Marquez battle
Rossi, Bagnaia
Rossi, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Brno back on the MotoGP calendar in 2025
Brno
Brno
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Price revealed for Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati sold at auction
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
5h ago
Natalie Pinkham posts response to “condemn Sergio Perez” interview
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham