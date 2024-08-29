Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull and Ferrari’s stance on signing Kimi Antonelli

Ferrari chose not to sign Kimi Antonelli, claims Helmut Marko

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has shed light on how the future of Kimi Antonelli might have turned out differently.

The talented teenager is set to drive in FP1 at the F1 Italian Grand Prix on Friday for Mercedes.

Antonelli, 18, is expected to be named as Lewis Hamilton’s successor at Mercedes, representing a hugely brave move for the team to place their faith in the youngster.

Marko insisted that Red Bull - whose junior drive programme is also formidable - never had a chance to consider recruiting Antonelli.

But he suggests that Ferrari opted against signing him.

“He was driving for Tony Kart,” Marko told the Inside Line F1 podcast.

“Tony Kart, in the past, had a cooperation with Ferrari.

“But you can’t have all the drivers! Ferrari obviously didn’t take Antonelli even though they had first choice.”

Antonelli has been fast tracked this season into Formula 2 by Mercedes, where he has won a sprint and a feature race.

But replacing Hamilton in Formula 1 at a frontrunning team represents a major new challenge, if he is confirmed.

“I am not so informed about the details of Antonelli,” Marko said. “I know he was testing a lot in a Formula 1 car.

“If someone has the talent, and the team is brave enough to do it…”

Mercedes’ faith in Antonelli echoes Red Bull’s decision to back a teenage Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, on course for a fourth F1 title in a row, has justified Red Bull’s bold move.

“We showed it with Max. It’s the right approach,” Marko said.

“If someone is coming up, and he’s got the talent? Get him in the car.”

Did Red Bull’s approach with Verstappen influence Mercedes’ call to back Antonelli?

Marko said: “For sure, it helped them make their decision…”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Alpine staff to protest against team's plans in Monza grandstand
Alpine
Alpine
F1
News
33m ago
George Russell confident Mercedes new floor ‘working as expected’ despite Zandvoort woes
George Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix
George Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Francesco Bagnaia predicts “battle between all four of us” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, 2024…
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Somkiat Chantra “crying” after finding out MotoGP future
Somkiat Chantra, 2024 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Somkiat Chantra, 2024 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Marc Marquez’s honesty over ending win drought at anti-clockwise Aragon
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff claims “communication” is “open” for Max Verstappen-Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
1h ago
The “shocking” Ducati deficit Aprilia hopes to shut down in Aragon MotoGP race
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton weighs in on Lando Norris' chances of beating Max Verstappen to F1 title
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s crunch verdict on Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton