Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull and Ferrari’s stance on signing Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has shed light on how the future of Kimi Antonelli might have turned out differently.

The talented teenager is set to drive in FP1 at the F1 Italian Grand Prix on Friday for Mercedes.

Antonelli, 18, is expected to be named as Lewis Hamilton’s successor at Mercedes, representing a hugely brave move for the team to place their faith in the youngster.

Marko insisted that Red Bull - whose junior drive programme is also formidable - never had a chance to consider recruiting Antonelli.

But he suggests that Ferrari opted against signing him.

“He was driving for Tony Kart,” Marko told the Inside Line F1 podcast.

“Tony Kart, in the past, had a cooperation with Ferrari.

“But you can’t have all the drivers! Ferrari obviously didn’t take Antonelli even though they had first choice.”

Antonelli has been fast tracked this season into Formula 2 by Mercedes, where he has won a sprint and a feature race.

But replacing Hamilton in Formula 1 at a frontrunning team represents a major new challenge, if he is confirmed.

“I am not so informed about the details of Antonelli,” Marko said. “I know he was testing a lot in a Formula 1 car.

“If someone has the talent, and the team is brave enough to do it…”

Mercedes’ faith in Antonelli echoes Red Bull’s decision to back a teenage Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, on course for a fourth F1 title in a row, has justified Red Bull’s bold move.

“We showed it with Max. It’s the right approach,” Marko said.

“If someone is coming up, and he’s got the talent? Get him in the car.”

Did Red Bull’s approach with Verstappen influence Mercedes’ call to back Antonelli?

Marko said: “For sure, it helped them make their decision…”