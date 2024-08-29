Ralf Schumacher calls Williams’ decision to ignore Mick Schumacher “absurd”

Ralf Schumacher has taken aim at another F1 team for overlooking his nephew Mick Schumacher in their pursuit for a new driver.

Having criticised Alpine for ignoring Mick, Ralf has now questioned Williams.

Williams have axed Logan Sargeant for the final nine races of 2024 and replaced him with Franco Colapinto, whose F1 debut is at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

“You can perhaps respect this decision because Colapinto is a driver from Williams' youth development programme,” former Williams F1 driver Ralf was quoted by Sky Germany.

“But I think it is absurd and not sensible from a performance point of view.

"I think the risk for the racing team and also for the driver is much, much higher than if they had put someone with experience like Mick in.”

Mick lost his Haas seat at the end of 2022 and has spent two years rebuilding in an attempt to return to F1.

He has acted as Mercedes’ third driver for two years, and Toto Wolff backed him to claim the temporary Williams drive after Sargeant’s struggles last weekend.

But Williams boss James Vowles looked beyond Schumacher - and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson - to select an option from within.

It is the second setback for Mick Schumacher in a matter of days.

Last week, Alpine confirmed that they would promote rookie Jack Doohan into the 2025 race seat vacated by Esteban Ocon.

Mick has represented Alpine this year in the World Endurance Championship.

Mick and Doohan both tested Alpine F1 cars - but Doohan got the nod to step onto the grid full-time next season.

Mick insisted he learned the bad news via Instagram and his uncle Ralf reacted “this is no way at all”.