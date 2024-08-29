Valtteri Bottas sets out important stipulation for potential Audi F1 contract

Valtteri Bottas is “only interested” in remaining in F1 if he’s offered a multi-year deal.

Bottas’ F1 future is still unclear with the Finn’s options very limited for 2025.

Williams and Alpine have secured Carlos Sainz and Jack Doohan respectively, while Mercedes are set to announce this signing of Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

This leaves his current team, Sauber, as his only option for next year.

Sauber have explored options elsewhere as they weigh up on who should partner Nico Hulkenberg for 2025.

Under the previous management, led by Andreas Seidl, Bottas’ chances of staying with Audi were thought to be very slim.

However, that decision will now be Mattia Binotto, with the Italian starting work at Hinwil earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, where Crash.net are present, Bottas was adamant he’s not interested in a one-year contract.

“I'm only interested in multi-year contract, because for me, doing just one year, I know that still next year probably won't be easy for my career,” Bottas said.

“That's not that interesting. So, for me, the main thing is to be part of a clear project and to have a clear plan for the years ahead. That's I think, at my stage of my career, I think that's important.”

Bottas confirmed that negotiations with Binotto continued “this week” but no deal has been signed.

“We continued the discussions this week, I was at the factory on Tuesday, and we’re making making progress,” he added.

“But now we're here [at Monza] to race, we're not gonna sign contracts here. We're here to race and focus on bouncing back off the difficult weekend, and then there's always next week.”

The 10-time grand prix winner is still not thinking about not being on the grid next year, conceding it’s still “too early” to consider other options.

“Options are limited for me, that's how it is,” he explained. “So, of course, it has crossed my mind, and I've had to think, what if I leave Formula 1? But I think it's still too early to think about that for the next year.”