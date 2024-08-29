Unusual high-speed crash for F1 Safety Car at Italian Grand Prix

F1’s Safety Car crashed during a test on Thursday at the Italian Grand Prix.

The incident occurred at the high-speed Parabolica corner at the end of the circuit.

As part of the usual pre-race preparation, Safety Car driver Bernd Maylander was completing his usual checks ahead of the weekend.

However, during one of his push laps, Maylander lost control of the Aston Martin Safety Car being used at this weekend’s Italian GP.

It was described as a high-speed incident, but fortunately, both Maylander and the passenger were unhurt, climbing out of the car without any assistance.

Maylander and the passenger were picked up by F1’s medical car before returning to the pit lane.

The FIA released the following statement: "There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza. Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine. There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event."

It’s unusual for incidents involving the Safety Car to take place, particularly given Maylander’s wealth of experience behind the wheel.

Most notably, the medical car crashed in practice at the 2000 Monaco Grand Prix.

A similar incident occurred two years later in Brazil.

Enrique Bernoldi had crashed his Arrows car during practice at Interlagos, resulting in a red flag.

The medical car parked up was hit by the Sauber of Nick Heidfeld.

Fortunately, there was a narrow gap for Heidfeld to go through, avoiding any major injuries for anyone involved.