Daniel Ricciardo’s blunt honesty about “hand on the shoulder” over F1 axe fear

"Maybe the tough talk doesn’t need to happen"

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo insists he is not under “unreasonable pressure” in his battle to secure an F1 future.

The RB driver still has no contract for next season with the 2025 F1 driver line-up almost complete.

Red Bull’s faith in Sergio Perez meant they did not require a midseason replacement, then Ricciardo’s RB drive came under threat from Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo told media including Crash.net at Monza, ahead of this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix, that he expects to remain racing at each of the final nine rounds.

“I say yes but I’ve been in this sport long enough,” he said. “Who knows?

“I do. But, I will keep making it about me. If I’m performing they won’t find a reason to do anything. If I perform, I’m good.

“If I focus on myself it shouldn’t affect me.

“It doesn’t matter what someone is saying. It matters what my hands and feet are doing in the cockpit.”

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko added confusion last week by suggesting Liam Lawson would be guaranteed a 2025 drive - and all signs pointed towards Ricciardo’s seat.

Christian Horner later quelled speculation that Lawson would definitely replace Ricciardo next year, as he did temporarily in 2023 when the veteran was injured.

“I haven’t had any unreasonable pressure,” Ricciardo said.

“I haven’t had a hand on the shoulder pulling me into a room to say ‘do this, or else…’

“But I know what’s required. Maybe the tough talk doesn’t need to happen. I’ve known Helmut a long time. We all know what is required.

“Has he put extra pressure on me or been unreasonable? No.

“I don’t feel anything additional from it. But I know, I know what’s required.”

Ricciardo won at Monza in 2021

Ricciardo is returning to a grand prix where he has previously won.

The 2021 Italian Grand Prix, driving for McLaren, is Ricciardo’s most recent F1 victory.

“It has an extra feeling around here,” he said.

“It’s nice to look back on the past but I don’t rest on that. I’m aware it’s a circuit which has been more positive for me, than not.

“They have changed the kerbs. I can’t say I am impressed, some elements have lost character.

“Kerbs make a circuit unique. When you put flat kerbs…

“The second chicane, there was a thin concrete strip. Then gravel. You’d always try to run your wheels on the bit of concrete, using the track but not too much.

“It was old-school but now that’s gone.

“The resurfacing looks great but the kerbs? I am disappointed.”

