Alpine staff to protest against team's plans in Monza grandstand

Here's the latest tidbits of under-the-radar F1 information from the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, written inside the paddock by Crash.net's Lewis Larkam.

Alpine F1 staff planning protest at Monza

Renault F1 engine staff are set to stage what has been described as a peaceful protest at Monza against Alpine’s plan to become a Mercedes customer from 2026. This is due to take place in the grandstands on Friday.

As well as the protest, staff at Viry-Chatillon - Renault’s power unit base - are set to go on strike during the Italian Grand Prix weekend to express their discontent at the decision to move away from French-produced engines.

“We are aware of some activities planned this weekend from staff of Viry,” an Alpine statement said.

"We understand from their communication these will be peaceful protests and will not impact team operations.

"The transformation project is still being evaluated and no decision has been taken yet by Alpine’s management.

"The dialogue, which opened since the project was presented to the Viry employee representatives in July, is important to Alpine’s management and will be pursued in the upcoming weeks.”

Lando Norris reveals how he copes with pressure and nerves

McLaren’s Lando Norris has revealed he “barely” eats or drinks ahead of a grand prix due to the nerves and pressure of needing to perform at the highest level.

"There's always pressure. I still get so nervous for qualifying. For the races, I still get just as excited and just as nervous," he admitted on Thursday.

"I barely eat anything on Sundays, I struggle to drink anything on Sundays, just because of nerves and just because of pressure.

"I think it's just about how you turn that into a positive thing, you know? How do you not let it affect you in a bad way, and how can you actually use it in a good way, to help you focus on the correct things?

"When you enter any qualifying lap, when you have to go out and deliver, it gives you butterflies every time, because there are so many nerves, so much pressure. If you brake a metre too late, or you turn in at the wrong time or whatever it is, it is finished. Game over.

"But it's an amazing feeling at the same time, that I don't feel you can replicate in many other sports and many other things. I'm not too sure, but I still get nervous and I probably will forever get nervous."

F1 drivers unimpressed with Monza track changes

Several F1 drivers have voiced their concerns about changes made to some kerbs around the Monza circuit, which has also been extensively resurfaced.

Alterations have changed the profile of some kerbs, while others have been completely replaced.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who is the GPDA director, said kerb changes at Ascari will make the iconic corner less “impressive”.

“Personally I think it’s a bit of a shame because there was so much character. With Ascari for example, I don’t think it will be as impressive with the kerb changes.

“I honestly don’t know who makes these decisions. I don’t think it’s the FIA I think it’s the circuits themselves. We’ve always said these old school circuits with incredible character, we need to preserve that at all costs.

Daniel Ricciardo, who won at Monza in 2021, said: “They have changed the kerbs. I can’t say I am impressed, some elements have lost character.

“Kerbs make a circuit unique. When you put flat kerbs…

“The second chicane, there was a thin concrete strip. Then gravel. You’d always try to run your wheels on the bit of concrete, using the track but not too much.

“It was old-school but now that’s gone. The resurfacing looks great but the kerbs? I am disappointed.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘super excited’ to build Tifosi connection

Lewis Hamilton says he is “super excited” to build a stronger relationship with Ferrari’s passionate fans - the Tifosi - ahead of his move to Maranello next year.

“It will be interesting to see how that is this year. But already at Imola for example, I got a really warm reception,” Hamilton said when asked what kind of reception he is expecting to receive at Monza - Ferrari’s home race.

“Honestly I’m super excited. Every year, having come here and seen, you’re on the podium and you see the Tifosi all the way down to Turn 1, and throughout the world to be honest.

“I don’t really know what to expect, but I’m really looking forward to connecting with that community and being on the journey with them as we work towards taking the team forward.”