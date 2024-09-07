Toto Wolff accused of “mischief” to irk Red Bull as he chases Max Verstappen

Martin Brundle's verdict on whether George Russell needs to worry

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff’s public pursuit of Max Verstappen is mainly “mischief” to annoy Red Bull, says Martin Brundle.

The Mercedes boss proudly announced that Kimi Antonelli would replace Lewis Hamilton, and sit alongside George Russell in their 2025 line-up.

But he also spoke about his ongoing desire to tempt Red Bull’s Verstappen into a Mercedes for 2026.

The new F1 regulations which will begin in 2026 could enable Mercedes to start a fresh era of dominance if they emerge with the strongest engine, making them attractive to every driver on the grid including Verstappen.

But Sky Sports’ Brundle said: “With Toto there is as much mischief to destabilise Red Bull as there is trying to stabilise Mercedes.

“When he said that, he had George one side of him, and Antonelli the other side!

“They manage both of those drivers’ career, as well.

“George is the lead driver of the great Mercedes team going into a year where it looks like the car might be strong.

“It’s all for the taking. I don’t think he needs to look in his rear view mirror at other drivers.”

Brundle’s view is in contrast to Nico Rosberg’s, who expects a battle between next season’s Mercedes drivers to keep their spots.

“It really becomes a straight shootout between Antonelli and George,” Rosberg predicted.

“It won’t be a comfortable position for George. Because you have a young superstar, 18 years old. George is expected to beat Antonelli so he can almost only lose next year.

“It’s uncomfortable, he has to beat Antonelli to be kept on alongside Verstappen.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Aston Martin F1 to sell stake to create £1.5bn valuation as Adrian Newey arrives
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
F1
News
16m ago
Clearest indication yet that Adrian Newey will sign for Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
WSBK
News
19m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK crash could have been “disastrous” - Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
55m ago
“Angry” Francesco Bagnaia explains how he lost Misano MotoGP sprint to “better” Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, San Marino GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Paddock whisper that “everybody is expecting” Daniel Ricciardo to lose F1 seat
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP: Jorge Martin stuns Francesco Bagnaia for Misano sprint win
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
San Marino Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea suffers fracture in French WorldSBK Race 1 crash
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose