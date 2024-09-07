Toto Wolff accused of “mischief” to irk Red Bull as he chases Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff’s public pursuit of Max Verstappen is mainly “mischief” to annoy Red Bull, says Martin Brundle.

The Mercedes boss proudly announced that Kimi Antonelli would replace Lewis Hamilton, and sit alongside George Russell in their 2025 line-up.

But he also spoke about his ongoing desire to tempt Red Bull’s Verstappen into a Mercedes for 2026.

The new F1 regulations which will begin in 2026 could enable Mercedes to start a fresh era of dominance if they emerge with the strongest engine, making them attractive to every driver on the grid including Verstappen.

But Sky Sports’ Brundle said: “With Toto there is as much mischief to destabilise Red Bull as there is trying to stabilise Mercedes.

“When he said that, he had George one side of him, and Antonelli the other side!

“They manage both of those drivers’ career, as well.

“George is the lead driver of the great Mercedes team going into a year where it looks like the car might be strong.

“It’s all for the taking. I don’t think he needs to look in his rear view mirror at other drivers.”

Brundle’s view is in contrast to Nico Rosberg’s, who expects a battle between next season’s Mercedes drivers to keep their spots.

“It really becomes a straight shootout between Antonelli and George,” Rosberg predicted.

“It won’t be a comfortable position for George. Because you have a young superstar, 18 years old. George is expected to beat Antonelli so he can almost only lose next year.

“It’s uncomfortable, he has to beat Antonelli to be kept on alongside Verstappen.”