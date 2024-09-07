Nico Rosberg reveals link to Kimi Antonelli and predicts his future potential

Can Kimi Antonelli cut it at Mercedes?

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg has hailed Kimi Antonelli as a future star.

And the ex-Mercedes champion even revealed that the future F1 driver previously drove for his go-kart team.

Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025 where his prodigious talent will be tested.

“He was in my go-kart team so I know that he can be the best talent for the next generation. That is clear from Mercedes,” 2016 F1 champion Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“But he just turned 18. The pressure is so big on his shoulders. It will be a big ask.

“Also, the shoes that he is filling…

“He is taking the car from the greatest of all time.”

Martin Brundle added: “All the signs are good. The team love him, they believe in him. They gave him so many test days.

“He will be superbly prepared to come in as an 18 year old.

“He will make mistakes but they know that, and they are prepared for that.”

Antonelli crashed out of his first FP1 session in an F1 car last Friday at Monza.

It was dreadful preparation just 24 hours before he was announced as Mercedes’ 2025 replacement for the Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

However, Mercedes suggested that the data behind Antonelli’s accident proved his sheer pace in the car.

The teenage sensation will be back behind the wheel likely for another FP1 session at the Mexican Grand Prix this year.

But the pressure will immediately ramp up when he steps into a full-time race seat next season in a car which should be capable of winning grands prix.

