Helmut Marko mocks McLaren with “sportsmanship” jibe at Italian Grand Prix

“I appreciate that, and it makes our situation a bit better."

Helmut Marko at the Italian Grand Prix
Helmut Marko at the Italian Grand Prix

Helmut Marko jokingly thanked McLaren for their “sportsmanship” after throwing away the Italian Grand Prix F1 race victory.

McLaren are now just eight points behind Red Bull in the F1 constructors’ championship.

The Woking outfit could have led the standings after Monza had they secured a 1-2 finish.

However, their decision to switch Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to a two-stop strategy was a costly one.

This allowed Charles Leclerc to take the lead of the race, which he held on to, on the one-stop strategy.

Norris’ third-place finish means he only reduced Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship by eight points - it’s now 62 points ahead of Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Dutch publication de Telegraaf, Marko dismissed that it was a “disappointing result” before mocking McLaren.

“A disappointing result? No way,” he said. “We had seen this coming a bit and I want to congratulate Ferrari on the victory and thank McLaren for their sportsmanship.

“I appreciate that, and it makes our situation a bit better."

Red Bull endured a miserable weekend with Verstappen only able to finish sixth.

Sixth is his worst on-track finish since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

With Red Bull struggling so much, they’re under threat in both championships, particularly with Baku and Singapore coming up - circuits which aren’t expected to suit them.

The good news for Red Bull is that there is a month gap to the American run of races, giving them crucial time to potentially find solutions to allow Verstappen to take his fourth world title this year.

Marko remains confident Verstappen will continue to make the difference in 2024.

“Mentally and also qualitatively, Max is still the strongest driver in the field,” he added.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20m ago
“Horrible” Aprilia weekend, “embarrassing” Aragon MotoGP race
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Davide Brivio confirms Wilco Zeelenberg Trackhouse Aprilia departure
Wilco Zeelenberg. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Wilco Zeelenberg. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner rejects Adrian Newey “stardust” question: “Issues were already there”
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin gives verdict on Pecco Bagnaia-Alex Marquez Aragon MotoGP crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Helmut Marko mocks McLaren with “sportsmanship” jibe at Italian Grand Prix
Helmut Marko at the Italian Grand Prix
Helmut Marko at the Italian Grand Prix

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
George Russell warned about "shootout" to avoid losing Mercedes drive
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
How Marc Marquez finally laid the misery of Jerez 2020 to rest in Aragon “masterclass”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Yamaha name replacement for Lin Jarvis
Paolo Pavesio
Paolo Pavesio
BSB
News
2h ago
BSB mourn death of paralysed woman who inspirationally rode a Superbike
Claire Lomas MBE
Claire Lomas MBE