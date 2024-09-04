Fernando Alonso given Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has been given an Aston Martin Valkyrie, designed by F1 legend Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin and his custom-made Valkyrie
Aston Martin and his custom-made Valkyrie

Fernando Alonso has taken delivery of an Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, the creation of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.

Painted in Aston Martin’s iconic racing green livery and including a customised numberplate and bespoke intricate details featuring his race number #14, Alonso drove the Valkyrie out of the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel on Wednesday.

Alonso’s signature logo is embroidered on every seat on the hybrid 6.5 litre, V12-powered hypercar worth £2.3million.

The Valkyrie has a maximum horsepower of 1,155PS and can go from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds.

"It's hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day," two-time world champion Alonso said about the car.

“To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie; one that I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin is certainly a day to remember.

“Valkyrie truly is an F1 car for the road, with so much of the knowledge and technology taken from all the experience Aston Martin has on track and I can't wait to hit the road.”

150 Valkyrie cars have been hand-built by technicians in Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters in the UK.

Newey, the mastermind behind the design, is expected to be announced as joining Alonso at Aston Martin ahead of next week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

If the reported £20m deal gets finalised, the Valkyrie will be just the first car designed by the 65-year-old Briton that Alonso will drive.

Aston Martin appear to have won the race for Newey’s services over the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

Newey will leave Red Bull in early 2025 after 19 years working at Milton Keynes. 

