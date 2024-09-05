Eddie Jordan questions Mercedes as he doesn’t have “total belief” in Kimi Antonelli

Eddie Jordan believes Mercedes should have placed Andrea Kimi Antonelli in a midfield team rather than promoting him directly as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the 2025 F1 season.

Antonelli was announced as a Mercedes driver during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, where it was confirmed he would team up with George Russell for next year.

This decision means Antonelli will make his F1 debut in 2025 at just 18 years old, giving him the opportunity to potentially become the sport’s youngest race winner when the new campaign kicks off.

Mercedes had considered more experienced options, such as Carlos Sainz, while they also waited to hear about Max Verstappen’s future before settling on Antonelli.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan, the former owner of the Jordan GP F1 team, questioned Mercedes' decision regarding Antonelli.

“We always said that I thought the pressure of Mercedes would be too much for Kimi and his debut, and his first run,” Jordan said.

“It turned out the way it was. He spun out, it caused a lot of damage to the car. I still believe there’s a place for Kimi but not in Mercedes - that’s the point I will make. I don’t care how quick he is.

“He should be placed somewhere which will give Toto and the team to learn for the year and come up that way. That’s my view on it.”

Co-host David Coulthard referenced Verstappen’s F1 career, which started at Toro Rosso in 2015 before moving up to Red Bull.

Jordan suggested that Mercedes should have taken a similar approach with Antonelli

“That’s exactly what should happen,” Jordan added. “Max was in Toro Rosso. Kimi Antonelli, he should be in Williams where Toto can place him. It’s what we’ve been saying for ages.

“Remember what Bernie Ecclestone always used to say when you go looking for money or anything you like. He says ‘earn the right’ that’s all he’d say. ‘Earn the right to ask’.

“At the moment, I don’t see how Antonelli has earned the right, not yet. Doesn’t give me that factor of total belief. I am sorry guys.”