‘Adrian Newey has said yes to Aston Martin - I expect official confirmation’

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey has “said yes” to joining Aston Martin and official confirmation is expected early next week, it has been claimed.

That is according to Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater, who reports the 65-year-old Briton, widely regarded as the greatest car designer in F1 history, has already agreed personal terms to join Aston Martin’s project.

Newey’s exit from his role as chief technical official at Red Bull was confirmed in May, sparking a race to secure his services for when he becomes available in early 2025.

Ferrari, McLaren and Williams were all understood to be interested in signing Newey, but Aston Martin appear to have convinced him. The deal is expected to be announced next Tuesday, ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

“Well I can tell you that my understanding is that Adrian Newey has said yes to the Formula 1 team based at Silverstone, which is Aston Martin,” Slater said.

“I expect official confirmation that he will be joining them early next week. Let’s say next Tuesday, because Aston Martin have called a news conference for Tuesday of next week. It makes sense to present Adrian Newey on that date in advance of the next grand prix of the year in Azerbaijan.

“Newey has certain contractual obligations which he has to meet with his current employers Red Bull. That limits him to making a decision about his future and signing for another team until September 6.

“But my understanding is that for quite a while now, he has had personal terms agreed with Aston Martin.”

Slater reported that a secret factory visit earlier this summer to Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Silverstone facility was key to convincing Newey to join Lawrence Stroll’s ambitious project.

“I understand that the visit Newey had at the factory here at Silverstone, when he was shown the new wind tunnel, the new simulator and the other equipment that has been installed to take this team to the forefront of F1, has perhaps swayed his decision to join Aston Martin rather than the other options he had which were Ferrari, McLaren and Williams,” Slater added.

“It would have been a great sentimental thought for British Formula 1 fans that he might have linked up with Lewis Hamilton and joined a dream team at Ferrari which would have helped Lewis get that eighth world title.

“I suppose the big question is, when he does join Aston Martin, how quickly will he enable them to be world championship contenders and can Newey add to the 25 world championships he’s already won in that glittering career, which could become still 27 this year if Red Bull can do the double again.”