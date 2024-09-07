Paddock whisper that “everybody is expecting” Daniel Ricciardo to lose F1 seat

“Everybody is expecting” Daniel Ricciardo to lose his 2025 F1 drive with RB, Ted Kravitz has claimed.

The whisper came from inside the Monza paddock at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has spoken openly and honestly about the looming threat of being ditched from his drive for next season.

Sky Sports’ Kravitz wondered in Italy: “Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

“We are all expecting it. Ricciardopretty much telegraphed it on Thursday.

“Is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year?

“That is what everyone is expecting.”

The revelation is a bitter blow to Ricciardo.

He is out of contract at the end of this season, and the 2025 F1 driver line-up has just two vacant seats available.

RB (Ricciardo’s current drive) and Sauber are debating their driver choices before next year’s grid is complete.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently piled the pressure onto Ricciardo by insisting that their reserve driver Lawson was guaranteed a 2025 race seat.

All signs pointed towards Lawson replacing Ricciardo.

But, Christian Horner clarified Marko’s statement by saying Lawson was not necessarily being placed in either of their teams’ cars.

“I haven’t had any unreasonable pressure,” Ricciardo said in Monza last weekend.

“I haven’t had a hand on the shoulder pulling me into a room to say ‘do this, or else…’

“But I know what’s required. Maybe the tough talk doesn’t need to happen. I’ve known Helmut a long time. We all know what is required.

“Has he put extra pressure on me or been unreasonable? No.

“I don’t feel anything additional from it. But I know, I know what’s required.”

Ricciardo caused contact with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and served two time penalties at the Italian Grand Prix before a lacklustre P13 finish.

He will be behind the wheel of the RB again in Baku, despite questions in Monza about whether he will be replaced midseason.

But time might have already run out for Ricciardo to impress Red Bull bosses enough to earn a new contract.